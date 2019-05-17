You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's central bank will not let yuan decline past 7 to the dollar: sources

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 3:26 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank will use foreign exchange intervention and monetary policy tools to ensure the yuan does not weaken past the seven-per-dollar key level in the immediate term, three people familiar with the central bank's thinking said.

"At present, rest assured they will certainly not let it break seven," a source told Reuters.

"Breaking seven is beneficial to China because it can reduce some of the effects of tariff increases, but the impact on our renminbi confidence is negative and funds will flow out," the source said.

The yuan, or renminbi, fell to its weakest level since December on Friday, and to within striking distance of the seven mark last seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It has weakened 3 per cent in the past month on fading hopes of a deal being struck in the long-running trade war between Beijing and Washington. The latest flare-up in those tensions saw US President Donald Trump increase tariffs on Chinese imports, provoking a similar tariff rise from China.

Although a weaker yuan would support Chinese exporters, the decline would need to be significant to offset the impact of higher US tariffs. Such a fall could in turn fuel capital flight and undermine China's economic stability, policy insiders said.

The source told Reuters that China's issue of central bank bills in Hong Kong this week was a clear indication of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) intent to soak up offshore yuan and discourage investors from short-selling it.

The PBOC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

A second source familiar with the PBOC's thinking said the monetary authority would be fine with the yuan weakening to seven on fundamental factors but would act to prevent speculative short-selling of the currency.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Citi appoints Brendan Carney as new Singapore CEO

Weak exits hung over private equity market in 2018: Bain report

New Zealand central bank revokes ANZ's self-assessment of risk capital

US junk bond funds suffer biggest outflow since December

StanChart hires JPMorgan's top mining banker in Asia, to be based in Singapore

Credit Suisse sets up family office services unit for Greater China's rich

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Must Read

lwx_SINGAPORE SKYLINE_170519_105.jpg
May 17, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore is 3rd most innovative city globally; innovation key to property investment: JLL report

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

Photo-BrendanCarney_Citi.jpg
May 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi appoints Brendan Carney as new Singapore CEO

lwx_raffles place_170519_120.jpg
May 17, 2019
Garage

Weak exits hung over private equity market in 2018: Bain report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening