China's new bank loans slow to 1.02t yuan in April, missing forecasts

[BEIJING] Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan (S$204.6 billion) in net new yuan loans in April, less than analysts had expected and down from March.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans of 1.2 trillion yuan in April, down from a sharp 1.69 trillion yuan in the previous month.

Broad M2 money supply in April grew 8.5 per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday, in line with estimates by analysts polled by Reuters, and slightly lower than an 8.6 percent rise in March.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.5 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts had expected 13.6 per cent, slightly lower than March's 13.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, China's outstanding total social financing (TSF) increased 10.4 per cent from a year ago to 209.68 trillion yuan at the end of April, the central bank said on Thursday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In April, TSF fell more than expected to 1.36 trillion yuan from 2.86 trillion yuan in March. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected April TSF of 1.7 trillion yuan.

REUTERS