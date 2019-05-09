You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's new bank loans slow to 1.02t yuan in April, missing forecasts

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 10:36 AM

AK_pboc_0905.jpg
Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan (S$204.6 billion) in net new yuan loans in April, less than analysts had expected and down from March.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan (S$204.6 billion) in net new yuan loans in April, less than analysts had expected and down from March.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans of 1.2 trillion yuan in April, down from a sharp 1.69 trillion yuan in the previous month.

Broad M2 money supply in April grew 8.5 per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday, in line with estimates by analysts polled by Reuters, and slightly lower than an 8.6 percent rise in March.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.5 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts had expected 13.6 per cent, slightly lower than March's 13.7 per cent. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, China's outstanding total social financing (TSF) increased 10.4 per cent from a year ago to 209.68 trillion yuan at the end of April, the central bank said on Thursday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In April, TSF fell more than expected to 1.36 trillion yuan from 2.86 trillion yuan in March. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected April TSF of 1.7 trillion yuan. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars remain hostage to Trump tariff threats

Bitcoin rises above US$6,000 level for first time since November

China's Kangde Xin says auditor cannot verify 12b yuan of deposits

Price stability is key to market trust in yen: Bank of Japan Governor

IBM brings blockbuster bond deal as market defies trade drag

China sets yuan mid-point at weakest level in 3 months

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_sgx_090519_54.jpg
May 9, 2019
Stocks

In shrinking Singapore stock market, award-winning analyst sees gems

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening