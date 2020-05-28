You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's offshore yuan on brink of record low

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINA'S offshore yuan slumped to approach a record low amid concern authorities will use depreciation to counter US measures amid rising tensions.

The currency slid as much as 0.45 per cent against the greenback on Wednesday to within 0.3 per cent of its low reached on Sept 3. The offshore yuan has lost 1.2 per cent in the past month, the biggest drop after the Argentinian peso among 32 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Losses have steepened in recent weeks as the US administration stepped up rhetoric against the Communist Party over its initial handling of the coronavirus and intention to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong. The People's Bank of China fixed its daily yuan reference rate at the weakest level since 2008 this week, which to some analysts signalled tolerance for depreciation.

"The PBOC will allow the yuan to continue weakening as US-China trade tensions continue rising, as long as it is orderly," said Qi Gao, a currency strategist at Scotiabank.

SEE ALSO

China lowers yuan fix to weakest level since 2008 after currency drop

From its daily fixings to mopping up liquidity in Hong Kong, China's central bank has many tools at its disposal should it wish to cushion the currency. Declines can get extreme when key support lines are broken, like last August when the yuan weakened past 7 per US dollar for the first time since the global financial crisis. Moves can also accelerate when the PBOC is seen allowing for weakness - in early 2018, the yuan fell the most in two months as authorities gave banks the green light to submit quotes for weaker fixings.

The yuan was relatively resilient earlier in the year, despite the growing impact of the coronavirus on the economy. A slump by the currency in March was partly erased in April even after data showed gross domestic product shrank 6.8 per cent in the first quarter from a year ago. Declines resumed this month.

While a weaker currency would give Chinese exporters an advantage selling their products abroad, it also risks drawing the ire of Washington at a time when tensions between the two countries are increasing on multiple fronts. The US is considering a range of sanctions on Chinese officials and businesses to retaliate against Beijing's planned national security law on Hong Kong.

The two countries, which signed a trade agreement as recently as January, are also sparring over US allegations that China hid the origin and extent of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The yuan is caught in the crossfire between China and the US," said Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. "Investors are growing increasingly pessimistic about the yuan as the conflicts between the two countries are getting more complicated. The yuan will keep weakening in the near term, with the onshore rate testing 7.2." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

NUS raises S$300m in its first green bond issuance

Virtual wallet for Libra digital coins renamed 'Novi'

Post-Covid secret weapon comes out of the shadows

Banks in Denmark may face a US$24b capital shortfall

Sterling falls as concerns linger over negative rates, Brexit transition

Anytime Fitness's Asia buyer bets on post-lockdown gym craze

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

US strips Hong Kong of special status

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer enjoys the autonomy...

May 28, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Trump threatens to 'close down' social media after tweets tagged

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to shutter social media platforms after Twitter for the...

May 27, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng files suit after Australian childcare business acquisition falls through

MAINBOARD-listed Chip Eng Seng announced late on Wednesday the termination of a contract-of-sale relating to the...

May 27, 2020 11:46 PM
Government & Economy

DPM Heng on GE: 'The sooner we get it done, the earlier we can rally everybody together'

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's economy faces significant long-term challenges that need to be dealt with over the next five...

May 27, 2020 11:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks in Denmark may face a US$24b capital shortfall

[COPENHAGEN] Several of Denmark's biggest banks will see their so-called bail-in buffers come under intense pressure...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.