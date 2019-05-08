You are here

China's overnight repo rate falls to 4-month low on ample liquidity

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 10:13 AM

The People's Bank of China injected 10 billion yuan (S$2 billion) through seven-day reverse repos on Wednesday, bringing the net injection so far this week to 50 billion yuan.
[SHANGHAI] China's benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market, considered one of the best indicators of general liquidity in China, fell to 1.04 per cent early on Wednesday, its lowest level since Jan 7.

The declines in the money rates were largely due to very ample liquidity in the banking system, traders said, while the central bank continued to inject small amounts of cash via its open market operations.

