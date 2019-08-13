You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's PBOC says own cryptocurrency 'close' to release

Senior official's remarks signal the central bank is inching toward formally introducing a digital currency of its own after five years of research
Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

THE People's Bank of China (PBOC) is "close" to issuing its own cryptocurrency, according to a senior official.

The bank's researchers have been working intensively since last year to develop systems, and the cryptocurrency is "close to being out", Mu Changchun, deputy director of the PBOC's payments department, said at an event held by China Finance 40 Forum over the weekend in Yichun, Heilongjiang. He didn't give specifics on the timing.

Mr Mu repeated the PBOC's intention that the digital currency would replace M0, or cash in circulation, rather than M2, which would generate credit and impact monetary policy. The digital currency would also support the yuan's circulation and internationalisation, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The remarks signal the PBOC is inching toward formally introducing a digital currency of its own after five years of research.

Facebook Inc's push to create cryptocurrency Libra has caused concerns among global central banks, including the PBOC, which said the digital asset must be put under central bank oversight to prevent potential foreign exchange risks and protect the authority of monetary policy.

"Libra must be seen as a foreign currency and be put under China's framework of forex management," Sun Tianqi, an official from China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at the forum.

Unlike decentralised blockchain-based offerings, the PBOC's currency is intended to give Beijing more control over its financial system.

According to patents registered by the central bank, consumers and businesses would download a mobile wallet and swap their yuan for the digital money, which they could use to make and receive payments.

Crucially, the PBOC could also track every time money changes hands.

The central bank will "expedite the research of China's legal digital tender" and monitor the trends of virtual currency development at overseas and at home, the PBOC said in a statement listing its work plan for the second half of 2019 released in early August.

"It is without doubt that with the announcement of Libra, governments, regulators and central banks around the world have had to expedite their plans and approach to digital assets," said Dave Chapman, executive director at BC Technology Group Ltd.

They have to consider the possibility that non-government issued currencies could "dramatically" disrupt finance and payments, Mr Chapman added. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

Power-hungry phone companies dial into surging green bonds

Swiss bank accounts aren't as great as they used to be

Australian dollar bears look to jobs data to lock in rate cut

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_120819_1.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms report poorer Q2 results, glum for H2: BT-SUSS survey

BT_20190812_ABEV13_3860352.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Transport

Charging power still a chicken-and-egg gripe for electric fleets

BT_20190812_CCTOPLINE13_3860372.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sinostar PEC raises the innovation bar

Must Read

BP_CBD_120819_1.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms report poorer Q2 results, glum for H2: BT-SUSS survey

BP_Lee Hsien Loong_120819_2.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally on Aug 18

BT_20190812_ABEV13_3860352.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Transport

Charging power still a chicken-and-egg gripe for electric fleets

BP_Opec_120819_3.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Oil prices to hinge on Opec cutting production

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly