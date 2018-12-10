You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's red-hot bond market shows bets rising on monetary easing

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 1:45 PM

[HONG KONG] All the negative headlines around US-China trade and a slowing domestic economy are supercharging the nation's bond market, as traders up bets on monetary easing.

The yield on China's 10-year sovereign debt dropped to 3.27 per cent on Monday, its lowest level since March 2017. The nation's government bonds have been among the world's best performing this year, with the yield declining 63 basis points, while Shanghai stocks and the yuan have slumped.

The central bank has cut the reserve requirement ratio for lenders four times in 2018, helping reduce the one-month interest borrowing rate to about 2.8 per cent from 4.9 per cent at the start of the year. While the rally faces hurdles as year-end demand for cash tightens liquidity, there is scope for gains to continue into 2019. Ming Ming, head of fixed-income research at Citic Securities, predicts the 10-year yield may fall to 3 per cent next year as the People's Bank of China eases.

The yield dropped 4 basis points on Monday. It's fallen every day bar one in the past two weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Hedge funds have stocks to dump, in bad sign for sell-off

BNP Paribas gets corporate Panda bond underwriting licence

Asset managers team up to pressure governments on climate change

Next move in Australia cash rate likely up, but cut not ruled out: central banker

China says rejecting physical cash is illegal amid e-payments popularity

Investors managing US$32 trillion in assets call for action on climate change

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
4 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Asia_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Stocks extend global retreat as growth worries clobber investors

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost to use AI to improve parcel traceability, reliability for customers across South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening