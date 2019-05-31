You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's slower monetary growth can meet economy's needs: PBOC

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

AS China's economy shifts from high-speed growth to high-quality development, economic activity can be sustained by a relatively slower rate of monetary expansion, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

The pace of growth in broad M2 money supply had previously exceeded the nominal rate of expansion in gross domestic product (GDP), but the economy has changed, said Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), at a forum.

M2 money supply in April grew 8.5 per cent from a year earlier, slightly less than the previous month, and new bank lending in April also slowed. While lending levels in April tended to come off from March in past years, the moderation suggested Beijing was cautious about pumping too much credit into the economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Policy insiders told Reuters late in April that the PBOC was likely to pause to assess economic conditions before making any further moves to ease banks' reserve requirements, though the PBOC's easing bias remains unchanged.

The PBOC has cut the proportion of cash that commercial lenders need to set aside six times since January 2018, in a bid to spur lending and bolster economic growth.

China's GDP grew a steady 6.4 per cent in the first quarter, defying expectations of a further slowdown. Beijing aims to keep growth between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent this year.

"In recent years, with China's economy turning from high-speed growth to high-quality development, economic growth has tended to be slower," Mr Sun said. "A relatively slower pace of monetary growth can meet the needs of keeping economic operation within a reasonable range."

The PBOC will make more effort to optimise the structure of money supply while maintaining a stable total amount, Mr Sun said.

There is ample room in China's monetary policy to deal with internal and external challenges, Mr Sun reiterated, given the PBOC's "rich" policy toolkit.

The PBOC will adhere to a prudent monetary policy, adjust and fine-tune policies in a timely way according to economic growth and price changes, and maintain reasonable and abundant levels of liquidity, he said.

The central bank will also push forward and speed up the issuance of perpetual bonds by commercial lenders, Mr Sun said.

The Chinese banking sector is facing pressure to replenish relatively thin capital to cushion against rising bad loans in an economic slowdown, and to heed government calls to boost credit expansion.

Perpetual bonds have no maturity date. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Six Capital's ex-boss Patrick Teng sets up virtual currency firm

BOJ official warns against 'reckless' easing to reach price goal

Goldman Sachs abandons Trump's White House, for India

Maybank's Q1 profit down 3.3% on lower net interest income, higher expenses

The new guardians of emerging technology

JPMorgan says this US$720b space is only getting started

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

Must Read

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

lwx_office workers_310519_5.jpg
May 31, 2019
Government & Economy

NWC urges employers to target training amid looming slowdown

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening