You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's sovereign fund revamps overseas investment committees

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S US$1 trillion sovereign wealth fund is restructuring how it decides on international investments as it tries to boost efficiency and make better progress on a goal of increasing the share of private assets in its global portfolio.

China Investment Corp formed two committees earlier this month to approve investments in public and non-public assets, replacing bodies at units CIC International and CIC Capital that previously had overlapping responsibility for the process, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new structure for overseas investing should provide a clearer mechanism to implement asset allocation strategies, they said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

The change will help Beijing-based CIC lift direct and alternative investments to half of a global portfolio worth more than US$300 billion by the end of next year, a target set in 2018.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The fund's efforts to limit exposure to volatile public markets have been complicated by market rallies that led to an increase in the value of its holdings of bonds and stock. The pandemic and a rise in protectionism also made private deals more difficult.

Alternative assets dropped by 2 percentage points to about 42 per cent by the end of 2019, reversing an increase from the previous year, according to the most recent available data.

"In order to promote the efficiency for overseas investment, CIC persistently refines management and optimises its operation model," the fund said in an e-mailed response to Bloomberg, adding that it is trying to strengthen its institutional capacity.

The fund's long-term goal has been to expand non-public investments including in private equity, real estate and hedge funds for more stable returns. Stocks and bonds were the company's main investments in the early years after its 2007 inception. Alternative assets accounted for only 6 per cent in 2009.

CIC Capital was set up in 2015 to boost direct investments, while CIC International ran other assets including public stocks and bonds, real estate and private equity.

CIC Capital had its own investment committee and hoped to boost its capital to as much as US$100 billion through bond sales. The fundraising plans have made little progress. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

High Court revises ruling on creditors' claim on joint bank accounts

Fintechs' moves to acquire Indonesian banks will rev up competition: Fitch

EU's bond spree threatens future demand for debt

BOJ seen buying fewer bonds if it widens yield-trading band

China signals easing of deleveraging stance on big state firms

Qatar sovereign wealth fund plans Asia push

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Yellen says aid to jobless, small firms 'biggest bang' for buck

[WASHINGTON] Janet Yellen told lawmakers Tuesday that help for the unemployed and small businesses would provide...

Jan 20, 2021 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

China defends early actions on Covid-19 after panel report

[GENEVA] China on Tuesday defended its early actions taken to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, saying that it...

Jan 19, 2021 11:54 PM
Transport

GM, Microsoft lead US$2b round for self-driving startup

[DETRIOT] General Motors and Microsoft are leading a US$2 billion investment round in self-driving car startup...

Jan 19, 2021 11:44 PM
Transport

FedEx to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe on TNT integration

[MEMPHIS] FedEx is planning to cut as many as 6,300 jobs in Europe as the courier completes the process of...

Jan 19, 2021 11:18 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech, spotlight on earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday after upbeat earnings from big US banks and Halliburton, while...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New local Covid-19 cluster; 8-year-old boy added to para-vet cluster

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Entities of Eagle Hospitality Trust file for bankruptcy protection in Delaware court

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for