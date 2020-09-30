You are here

Chinese regulators establish countercyclical capital buffer mechanism

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 10:36 PM

file7bdve4qu0nl1k8giv80u.jpg
China's central bank and the country's banking and insurance regulator said they would establish a countercyclical capital buffer mechanism on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

They will regularly assess and adjust countercyclical capital buffer requirements to prevent systemic financial risks, according to a statement posted on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website.

The mechanism will be effective from Wednesday, the statement said.

REUTERS

