Chinese regulators establish countercyclical capital buffer mechanism
[HONG KONG] China's central bank and the country's banking and insurance regulator said they would establish a countercyclical capital buffer mechanism on Wednesday.
They will regularly assess and adjust countercyclical capital buffer requirements to prevent systemic financial risks, according to a statement posted on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website.
The mechanism will be effective from Wednesday, the statement said.
REUTERS
