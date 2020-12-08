You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

CIMB to phase out coal financing by 2040

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 5:04 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's CIMB Group on Tuesday committed to phase out coal from its portfolio by 2040, saying it was the first banking group in Malaysia and Southeast Asia to do so.

Big international banks have been exiting coal financing at an accelerated rate this year amid pressure from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and a global energy transition.

The lender, Malaysia's second largest by assets, said its new 'Coal Sector Guide' will prohibit asset-level or general corporate financing for new thermal coal mines and coal-fired power plants, as well as expansions, except when there are existing commitments.

The guide will come into effect next year across all CIMB's operating markets, it said in a statement.

"We are aware that our role as a financial intermediary puts us in a critical position, as our financing decisions and financial offerings can help to shape the long term trajectory of economic development," CIMB Group Chairman Mohd Nasir Ahmad said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The group is working towards announcing more sustainability-related measures, in particular with respect to its positive impact financing target, he added.

CIMB said it has also strengthened its sustainable financing policy requiring clients in the "High Sustainability Risk Sector", such as palm oil, forestry, and oil and gas, to meet its environmental and social standards at the point of acquiring financing.

The firm represents the first globally significant financial institution in the developing world to commit to a coal exit strategy, Tim Buckley, Director of Energy Finance Studies at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said in the statement.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

PayNow and Thailand's PromptPay to link up next year in trailblazing move

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Moody's upgrades Geo Energy after near-term refinancing risk removed

When US$2 trillion falls short, the next 2020 may be uninsurable

SIX and SBI planning digital-asset exchange based in Singapore

Goldman Sachs signs pact to wholly own China joint venture

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 04:57 PM
Transport

Hybrids are quietly selling faster than fully electric cars

[NEW YORK] Hybrid cars are seeing a quiet resurgence as the boom in electric vehicles spurs automakers to give the...

Dec 8, 2020 04:47 PM
Technology

Indonesia's Bio Farma says interim data for Sinovac vaccine shows up to 97% efficacy

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said on Tuesday that interim data on trials it...

Dec 8, 2020 04:44 PM
Banking & Finance

PayNow and Thailand's PromptPay to link up next year in trailblazing move

FROM mid-2021, users of Singapore's PayNow and Thailand's equivalent PromptPay will be able to send money instantly...

Dec 8, 2020 04:44 PM
Government & Economy

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

[PARIS] The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm...

Dec 8, 2020 04:39 PM
Transport

Singapore's air cargo community ready to ship ultra cold Covid-19 vaccines: Changi Ready Taskforce

SINGAPORE'S air cargo community is ready for the transportation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, the Changi...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Samsonite pivots more to backpacks, handbags to ride out Covid

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for