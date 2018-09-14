You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citi appoints new consumer banking head for Asia-Pac, EMEA

Fri, Sep 14, 2018 - 6:31 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

CITI on Friday said it has appointed Gonzalo Luchetti as head of consumer banking for Asia-Pacific and EMEA - the 17 markets that collectively contribute to 27 per cent of Citi's global consumer banking profit. 

He replaces Anand Selvakesari, who will become the new head of US consumer banking, a spokeswoman told the Business Times.

Mr Luchetti will manage the 12 markets that Citi offers retail banking, wealth management and credit cards in Asia-Pacific, along with the five EMEA markets – Poland, Russia, UK, UAE and Bahrain. His last position was retail bank head for Asia-Pacific and EMEA - a role he had held from 2015. 

In a media statement, Francisco Aristeguieta, CEO Asia-Pacific, said: "We are extremely well positioned in Asia in terms of talent, execution, value propositions and client experience to continue driving sustainable client-led growth. Gonzalo will ensure continuity and deliver strong leadership as we accelerate the transformation of our business model, continue to drive digitisation and build further scale through partnerships and ecosystems to be the best for our clients."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Citi’s consumer banking business in Asia and EMEA has reported eight consecutive quarters of growth. In the first six months of 2018, it reported revenues that rose 7 per cent to US$3.8 billion and net income that grew 27 per cent to US$733 million. Asia and EMEA account for 27 per cent of Citi’s global consumer banking profit, and 22 per cent of revenues for the segment globally.

Banking & Finance

DBS avoiding ‘crazy rush’ to hire private bankers, says its head of consumer and wealth banking

US dollar dips after weak US data, Turkish hike supports emerging currencies

Australia watchdog commences civil proceeding against ANZ over 2015 share issue

Italy's markets watchdog chief quits under pressure: report

Bernanke admits Fed made mistakes in tackling crisis

HSBC to move HQ to Marina Bay Financial Centre from 2020

Editor's Choice

BT_20180914_JASURBANA_3562050.jpg
Sep 14, 2018
Real Estate

US$500m boost for region's infrastructure and urban projects

nz-skyline-140918.jpg
Sep 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tax disputes threaten profit growth of top US companies

cs-generic-Marina21.jpg
Sep 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

HSBC to move HQ to Marina Bay Financial Centre from 2020

Most Read

1 A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure
2 Dalai Lama says 'Europe belongs to Europeans'
3 Horizon Towers' S$1.1 billion tender sale ends with no takers
4 HDB resale flats to receive much-needed boost
5 Right time to buy landed property
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

US-STOCKS-MARKETS-CLOSE-201958.jpg
Sep 14, 2018
Stocks

US stocks could go 'a lot higher' before dropping, says Nobel laureate Shiller

Sep 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms sign 22 deals with Sichuan companies for more access to western China

Sep 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ST Engineering jumps 7% after move to acquire GE's aircraft parts maker

Sep 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Offer to swap Aspial 2018, 2019 notes for 6.25% notes due 2021 'not compelling', says OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening