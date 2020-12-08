You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citi, Deutsche Bank, ANZ committed for trial in Australian criminal cartel case

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 12:02 PM

nz_anz_081220.jpg
Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday said Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have been committed to the Australian Federal Court for trial on criminal cartel charges in the country's biggest white collar criminal case.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday said Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have been committed to the Australian Federal Court for trial on criminal cartel charges in the country's biggest white collar criminal case.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has accused the investment banks of colluding over a A$2.50 billion (S$2.48 billion) 2015 share issue to withhold unsold shares and keep the stock price from falling.

Their client, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) which conducted the share issue, has also been committed to the court for trial, along with six other senior banking executives from the lenders' staff and former staff.

The development comes after a lower court in Sydney in August declined a prosecution request to delay proceedings, helping speed up the case that had been crawling through the court since the charges were laid in mid-2018.

"As this matter involves criminal charges, we will not be commenting further at this time," ACCC chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Citi in a statement maintained that it denied the allegations, while ANZ declined to comment. Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The case is being closely watched by financial markets participants around the world because it could influence how capital raisings are conducted.

None of the defendants has entered a formal plea but all have said they will plead not guilty to the charges.

For companies, each criminal cartel charge could mean a fine of up to A$10 million or three times the amount the company benefitted from the actions in question, whichever is greater.

Individuals accused may be sentenced to up to 10 years imprisonment or fined up to A$420,000, or both.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Pandemic, though terrible, helped push digital financial revolution: Bill Gates

US$27.7m Women's Livelihood Bond 3 to list on SGX

Euroclear links China firms with global capital through 'Yulan bonds'

Deutsche Bank to link management pay to sustainability targets

Money managers' record-low fees are about to sink even lower

Suntec Reit trustee signs S$900m facility agreement

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 12:30 PM
Transport

Irish court grants Norwegian Air protection from creditors

[OSLO] Ireland's High Court on Monday granted Norwegian Air and its Irish subsidiaries protection from creditors,...

Dec 8, 2020 12:26 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor to recall Kona EV, Nexo hydrogen SUVs to fix brakes

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor is planning to recall a total of 50,864 Kona electric cars and Nexo fuel cell vehicles in...

Dec 8, 2020 12:08 PM
Companies & Markets

CCCS seeks public views on SIA and Vistara's proposed commercial cooperation

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is seeking public feedback on the proposed commercial...

Dec 8, 2020 12:06 PM
Life & Culture

Christmas trees: an elusive bit of happiness for Canadians

[TORONTO] Scott Lunau was steering apple pickers onto his farm in mid-November when a customer asked if it was too...

Dec 8, 2020 11:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold firms as rising Covid-19 cases boost stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices hit a two-week high on Tuesday, as investors remained hopeful of further US stimulus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Plane-crash risk seen rising on FCC expansion of 5G spectrum in US

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as Covid-19 aid talks continue

S&P revises outlook for Singtel to negative

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for