Citi hires JPMorgan asset management executive for Asia equities business

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 10:40 AM

nz_JPMORGAN_250752.jpg
Citigroup said on Thursday it has hired Curt Engler, a senior executive from JPMorgan's asset management business in New York, as its Asia Pacific head of equities execution services.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Citigroup said on Thursday it has hired Curt Engler, a senior executive from JPMorgan's asset management business in New York, as its Asia Pacific head of equities execution services.

Based in Hong Kong, Mr Engler will oversee all execution desks for Citi's cash equities business in 12 markets across Asia Pacific and will also be responsible for client relationships, technology, and governance.

Mr Engler joined JPMorgan Asset Management in 2010, and in his most recent role oversaw the trading operations of more than US$250 billion in assets under management, Citi said in a statement.

Engler will report regionally to Citi's head of investor sales and relationship management Julia Raiskin, and head of Asia Pacific equities Richard Heyes.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

