You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
COMMENTARY

Citi plays longer game in China

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CITIGROUP is playing a longer game in China. Even as the mainland economy wobbles, the US mega-lender is ditching its Shanghai underwriting and advisory joint venture to build a brokerage-cum-investment bank it can control. Slumping markets should make finding a new partner easier.

Many foreign financial institutions have already unwound Chinese tie-ups they could not control. Different attitudes toward risk and strategy have proven frustrating for both sides.

In Citi's case, however, there was a structural problem: the bank was unable to use its JV with Orient Securities to offer domestic brokerage services as it had no licence to do so. The Chinese parent company did.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Now that Beijing has opened the door to companies from overseas to take control of securities trading operations - first to 51 per cent and then eventually 100 per cent - Citi can add onshore broking to its commercial banking business. Unlike UBS, however, which already controls a joint venture offering a full suite of services, Citi's was crippled by its potential to compete with Orient.

Cashing out the 33 per cent stake in Citi Orient Securities will yield a modest financial gain of about US$50 million. More importantly, though, is the strategic freedom it confers.

Corporate lending has proven tough for foreign banks to crack in the People's Republic, but the securities middleman business is a bit more attractive. The 131 brokerages surveyed by the Securities Association of China generated nearly 190 billion yuan (S$37.7 billion) in revenue in the third quarter of 2018 alone.

Citi might be happier with a smaller partner than US$8 billion Orient. It needs one with the right licences - ideally both trading and advising on initial public offerings and such - and the competence to expand nationally. Such an ally would also be cheaper to absorb once the ownership cap is completely lifted.

The 25 per cent slide in China's benchmark CSI300 index, combined with weak bond markets, has put local brokerages on the defensive. That could make them more receptive to Citi's blandishments. Then the hard part, taking on the likes of UBS and Chinese titans including Citic Securities, will start. Either way, Citi seems to be in it for the long haul. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Career regulator joins audit firm Deloitte

Forecasts for Aussie, kiwi cut, but gains still seen by end-2019

VIX is plummeting but market reality may yet pull it higher

Saudi Arabia to test bond markets in first sale since Khashoggi murder

EU banking watchdog says new cryptoasset rules may be needed

CDL prices S$125m of five-year notes at 3% coupon; 96 bps over 5-year SOR

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

sgsky.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73k7nrhb941pbiug09_doc73k7w65cjytrx90z9o3.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buyout offer for Cityneon closes with 99% shares acquired; firm to delist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening