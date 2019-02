Michael Corbat, new chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013.

[BENGALURU] Citigroup Inc said on Friday chief executive Michael Corbat will get a 4.35 per cent raise, bringing his total compensation for 2018 to US$24 million.

Mr Corbat's total compensation included a base salary of US$1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about US$6.75 million, equity awards of nearly US$7.88 million, and a long-term performance based pay worth US$7.88 million.

REUTERS