Citigroup earnings climb on lower expenses

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 6:56 AM

[NEW YORK] Citigroup reported increased second-quarter earnings on Monday, benefitting from higher lending and lower expenses despite worries over a slowing economy.

The first of the large US banks to report this week, Citigroup notched net income of US$4.8 billion, up 6.9 per cent from the year-ago period.

Profits were lifted by a one-time US$350 million gain from the initial public offering of the Tradeweb trading platform, which was led by Citigroup and other large banks.

Revenues rose 1.6 per cent to US$18.8 billion.

The results, the first from a group of large financial companies to report this week, come as the banks navigate a tricky environment due to the continuing US-China trade war and expectations of lower Federal Reserve interest rates due to slowing growth. Lower interest rates typically pinch bank earnings.

"We navigated an uncertain environment successfully by executing our strategy and by showing disciplined expense, credit and risk management," said chief executive Michael Corbat.

The bank reported a drop in investment banking revenues, with advisory and underwriting revenues both falling.

But Citigroup scored increases in both total loans and total deposits.

Expenses dropped, with the company spending less on employee compensation and technology investments. Citigroup also had lower tax payments compared with the year-ago period.

Shares of Citigroup finished down 0.1 per cent at US$71.71.

Other leading banks fell more than one per cent, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs, all of which report earnings on Tuesday. Analysts attributed the decline in bank shares to a fall in US Treasury yields amid expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

AFP

