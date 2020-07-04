You are here

Citigroup expects to cap office occupancy at 40% without a vaccine

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 12:51 AM

[NEW YORK] Citigroup probably won't bring even half of its workforce back to offices around the world until a coronavirus vaccine is available.

The bank has begun to return a small percentage of workers to offices globally, but has run into a consistent problem: public transportation....

