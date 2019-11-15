You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup names co-heads of Asia equity capital markets

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 4:20 PM

rk_citi_151119.jpg
Citigroup said it has appointed Ken Chow and Udhay Furtado to head the bank's Asian equity capital markets in a move which will bring the investment bank's local structure in line with its global operations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Citigroup said it has appointed Ken Chow and Udhay Furtado to head the bank's Asian equity capital markets in a move which will bring the investment bank's local structure in line with its global operations.

The bank introduced the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) model in September last year, placing all of the firm's banking and capital markets businesses under one umbrella, and has appointed leaders in those divisions in each region since then.

Mr Chow, previously the co-head of greater China equity capital markets, has been with Citigroup for four years, while Mr Furtado rejoined the bank last year from Goldman Sachs, the bank said in a statement. Both bankers are based in Hong Kong.

The bank is currently working on Alibaba Group Holding's US$13.4 billion listing in Hong Kong, the Aramco float in Saudi Arabia - which could be the world's largest listing - and recently led the US$345 million Hanwha Systems initial public offering in South Korea.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have excellent momentum across our banking franchise in Asia with involvement on several key transactions," Citigroup's Asia-Pacific BCMA head Jan Metzger said. 

SEE ALSO

Citi banker arrested in Hong Kong, capping wave of protest warnings

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's cash pool tightens as Alibaba primes for US$13b listing

China injects cash into banking system as growth slows

Australia mortgage arrears still low, little risk: RBA

DBS partners Exiger to roll out AI-powered risk assessment solution

Singapore touted as capital markets model for developing nations

Mexican central bank makes third straight rate cut

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close flat, ending tough week

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished barely moved Friday, bringing an end to a tumultuous week that has seen the...

Nov 15, 2019 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

German industrial job losses top 80,000 with Daimler cuts

[FRANKFURT] Germany's economy may have narrowly avoided a recession, but the pressure on the country's industry...

Nov 15, 2019 04:16 PM
Government & Economy

Thousands in Hong Kong defy Xi with pro-democracy rallies

[HONG KONG] Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to Hong Kong's streets Friday, defying a warning by Chinese...

Nov 15, 2019 04:08 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore gets new High Court judge and judicial commissioner

SINGAPORE judicial commissioner Vincent Hoong will become a High Court judge in January next year, the Prime...

Nov 15, 2019 03:43 PM
Garage

Vegan cheese waits for its big moment. These companies want to make it happen

[ZURICH] Fridges across Europe and the US are filled with almond drinks, oat milk and plant-based meat substitutes....

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly