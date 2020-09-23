You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup pledges over US$1b to combat racial inequality

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 10:45 PM

[NEW YORK] Citigroup said on Wednesday it would set aside more than US$1 billion to support initiatives that help close the racial wealth gap and increase economic mobility for people of colour.

The Wall Street bank said the three-year initiative will include programmes that would provide greater access to banking and credit in communities of color, increase investment in Black-owned businesses and expand homeownership among Black Americans.

"We are in the midst of a national reckoning on race and words are not enough," said chief financial officer Mark Mason.

"We need awareness, education, and action that drive results." Mr Mason is one of the industry's most senior Black executives.

Citi's statement comes amid a broader re-think of racism in the United States in recent months, after police killings of Black Americans including George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis.

SEE ALSO

Mars drops Uncle Ben's brand image after racial stereotyping row

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Many US companies have issued statements of solidarity with the Black community, promised to increase diversity among employees and collectively pledged nearly US$2 billion to advance racial justice and equity.

In June, Bank Of America decided to pledge US$1 billion to address economic and racial inequality.

Reuters reported on Tuesday Wells Fargo & Co chief executive Charles Scharf exasperated some Black employees in a Zoom meeting this summer when he reiterated the bank had trouble reaching diversity goals because there was not enough qualified minority talent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Ant plans US$17.5b Hong Kong IPO, no cornerstones

Richard Li's FWD plans up to US$3b Hong Kong IPO

JPMorgan to move 200b euros of assets to Germany in Brexit shift

BOJ's Kuroda vows to keep firms funded amid economic uncertainties

Thai central bank holds off on further stimulus, slightly upgrades 2020 GDP forecast

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 10:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Study scheme document before deciding how to vote on Sabana-ESR Reit merger: Sabana Reit's trustee

THE trustee of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) on Wednesday urged...

Sep 23, 2020 10:30 PM
Technology

BT boss to lead UK telco-equipment vendor task force

[LONDON] Britain said a former boss of BT would lead a task force to advise on opening up the country's telecoms...

Sep 23, 2020 10:11 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to start legal action against Facebook, Google, Twitter over content

[BANGKOK] Thailand's digital ministry said on Wednesday it would start legal action against Facebook, Twitter and...

Sep 23, 2020 09:57 PM
Transport

Hyundai discussing concessions with EU regulators over Daewoo deal

[BRUSSELS] The world's biggest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings is discussing concessions with EU...

Sep 23, 2020 09:48 PM
Companies & Markets

With Chinese mining operations stymied, AsiaPhos mulls business restructuring

CATALIST-LISTED phosphate miner AsiaPhos is weighing a restructuring exercise to restore its financial position, the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.