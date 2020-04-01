Citigroup to pay HK$8,000 bonus to some Hong Kong staff

[HONG KONG] Citigroup will award a HK$8,000 (S$1,477) special bonus to employees under a certain income threshold in Hong Kong to help them overcome financial hardship amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Staff with annual base salary of HK$470,000 or less will receive the payments to their account in April, Citigroup said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The bank is also extending the deadline for using carry-over vacation days to the end of December from March.

Chief executive officer Michael Corbat told employees in a memo last week that the bank will provide more than 75,000 employees globally with a special compensation.

Other banks including Capital One Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co have announced similar plans to lower-paid employees and those who are still required to come into the office as the deadly virus spreads.

Citigroup, with 200,000 employees, does business in more than 160 countries.

BLOOMBERG