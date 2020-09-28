You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank senior exec as new CEO

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

GERMAN lender Commerzbank has poached a senior executive of its larger rival Deutsche Bank to assume the role of chief executive, filling a leadership vacuum after months of turmoil.

Manfred Knof, head of Deutsche Bank's retail business in Germany, will assume the top spot at Germany's No 2 lender on Jan 1.

He succeeds Martin Zielke, who resigned this summer in the wake of a revolt led by the private equity investor Cerberus, one of the lender's largest shareholders which was pressing for big changes at the bank.

The appointment allows Commerzbank to move forward with a new strategic plan that was put on hold until a new leader was found. The bank is looking at branch closures and shedding international staff to save costs.

SEE ALSO

Danske scandal reveals top-down culture that silenced bankers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Hans-Joerg Vetter, chairman of Commerzbank's supervisory board since last month, has told employees that the lender is not a "restructuring case, but Commerzbank must become more efficient".

In choosing Mr Knof, Mr Vetter overlooked two current Commerz-bank board members who had been in the running.

Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were in merger talks last year but called them off. Since then, Deutsche Bank launched a broad restructuring that sought to cut nearly 18,000 jobs, while Commerzbank has largely marked time.

The initial reaction from one top investor was cautiously optimistic. The focus is now on implementing change, and success will very much depend on the relationship between Mr Vetter and Mr Knof, said the person with knowledge of the investor's position.

Deutsche Bank's deputy CEO, Karl von Rohr, will take over Mr Knof's responsibilities, Deutsche Bank said. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Aviva-Singlife merger a sign of PE interest in Asia insurance assets

BOE policymaker says evidence on negative rates is 'encouraging'

Danske scandal reveals top-down culture that silenced bankers

BOE's Tenreyro says evidence on negative rates is 'encouraging'

Ex-Deutsche Bank gold traders found guilty in spoofing trial

Click bait: How fake clicks are laying waste to digital marketing campaigns

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 27, 2020 11:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust justifies sale of Bedok Point in response to shareholders' queries

THE sale of Bedok Point by Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) at S$108 million had raised questions from shareholders...

Sep 27, 2020 09:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Synagie Corporation seeks opportunities to expand insurtech business

CATALIST-LISTED Synagie Corporation has been actively seeking opportunities to expand its insurtech business, said...

Sep 27, 2020 09:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Addvalue's private placements issued at lower than market price prompts shareholders' queries

MAINBOARD-listed Addvalue Technologies is in favour of raising funds through private placements given that it is...

Sep 27, 2020 06:58 PM
Real Estate

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

HONG Leong Holdings sold 341 units of its 566-unit Penrose condominium over the weekend as at 5pm on Sunday.

Sep 27, 2020 06:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Shareholders raise queries over acquisition of Thye Hong Centre by Lian Beng's unit

THE acquisition of Thye Hong Centre by Lian Beng's subsidiary SLB Development had raised questions over whether the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

15 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, none in community

Frasers Centrepoint Trust justifies sale of Bedok Point in response to shareholders' queries

Open banking a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: report

The next financial crisis may be coming soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.