You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

CPFIS funds deliver 7.82% returns for Q1

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 2:10 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

FUNDS under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) posted positive returns of 7.82 per cent on average for the first quarter ended March 31.

Average returns from CPFIS-included unit trusts rose 8.48 per cent, while returns on investment-linked insurance products (ILPs) climbed 7.34 per cent, said fund research firm Lipper on Monday.

Across all CPFIS-included funds, equity funds performed the best at 9.85 per cent in average returns, followed by mixed-asset funds at 6.46 per cent. Bonds enjoyed an average return of 1.59 per cent, while money market funds saw an average return of 0.36 per cent.

In the same period, the MSCI World TR USD representing global equities rose 11.94 per cent, and MSCI All-Country Asia ex Japan, a widely cited measure of Asian equities, rallied 10.75 per cent. Meanwhile, the FTSE World Government Bond Index rose 1.11 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lipper head of Asia-Pacific research Xav Feng said CPFIS funds achieved encouraging returns given the US and global markets’ rebound in the first quarter of 2019. He added that the US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates on hold despite pressure from US president Donald Trump.

"Meanwhile the trade deal between US and China is expected to include renewed commitments from China to strengthen its protection of intellectual property and provide greater access to Chinese markets. However, it’s still a big uncertainty before two sides come to a conclusion," Mr Feng said.

For the one-year period ended March 2019, the overall performance of CPFIS-included funds saw a slightly positive return of 0.80 per cent on average. Unit trusts increased 0.41 per cent on the year and ILPs rose 0.91 per cent.

During the same period, the MSCI All-Country Asia ex Japan Index fell 1.81 per cent. Bond funds outperformed the mixed-asset class, rising 2.71 per cent on average, while mixed-assets posted a rise of 1.37 per cent. Money market funds increased 1.28 per cent.

As for the three-year period ended March 2019, CPFIS-included funds saw 25.06 per cent growth on average. Unit trusts gained 26.86 per cent and ILPs gained 23.78 per cent.

For the same period, the MSCI All-Country Asia ex Japan Index rallied 42.11 per cent. Equity funds was the lead gainer with 31.97 per cent growth, and bond portfolio posted positive return of 5.13 per cent on average.

Lipper was appointed by the Investment Management Association of Singapore and Life Insurance Association of Singapore to monitor the performance of all unit trusts and ILPs under the CPFIS. The fund research firm is part of financial markets data provider Refinitiv.

Banking & Finance

Modi victory makes India's rupee double-edged sword for RBI

StanChart to set up forex e-trading, pricing engine in Singapore

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

StanChart names new power, utilities and infrastructure global head

Credit Suisse hires former CLSA chair Tang Zhenyi as China CEO

Allen & Overy hires Singapore-based capital markets partner, in legal sector’s latest movement

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 The bond market is trying to tell us something
2 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
5 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

ak_funan_0306.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Funan mall to reopen on June 28; secures 92% retail take-up, 98% for office towers

L-R Arne Jeroschewski Founder and CEO, Dana von der Heide Founder and COO, Matt Menneke Head of Sales DACH - Parcel Perform.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Garage

Singapore e-commerce logistics startup Parcel Perform expands to Europe

Jun 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, CMT, Keppel, Indofood Agri Resources, Vibrant Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening