You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole to build its own Saudi Bank after stake sale

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 12:14 AM

[PARIS] Credit Agricole plans to build its own corporate and investment bank in Saudi Arabia after selling the final portion of its stake in Banque Saudi Fransi.

The French lender sold its remaining 4 per cent holding for 1.45 billion riyal (S$530.9 million) to two Saudi government-related institutional investors, Credit Agricole said in a statement on Monday, without identifying the entities. The shares were sold at 30 riyals each and will help shore up Credit Agricole's capital.

The disposal ends Credit Agricole's decades-long investment in one of the kingdom's largest corporate banks. The French firm is plotting its own path in a region awash with mega-bond deals as well as stake sales by state-owned entities.

Credit Agricole started the process to obtain a licence to operate on Saudi's capital markets and plans to further develop its presence and activities in the country, the unit's chief executive officer, Jacques Ripoll, said in the statement.

Credit Agricole has been gradually selling off its stake in Saudi Fransi over the past three years. It sold about 16 per cent in 2017, about half of the total shares it held in the Saudi lender at the time, to billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. That was followed by a series of smaller deals with a consortium led by New York-based Ripplewood Holdings.

SEE ALSO

France unveils big budget as virus cases worsen

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC in final talks to sell French retail business at hefty loss

AirAsia's BigPay to launch payments, remittance services in Singapore

Fitch affirms 'AA-' score on Singapore banks, holds negative earnings outlook

Zilingo CFO James Perry resigns to return to Citigroup for tech deals

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

US dollar near two-month high amid economic, political risks

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Senior university leaders take pay cut; students affected by crisis get financial help

[SINGAPORE] Senior management at Singapore's six autonomous universities (AUs) have recently taken a pay cut in...

Sep 28, 2020 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Pelosi rallies US House Democrats on possible presidential election decision

[WASHINGTON] US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rallying Democrats to prepare for a once-in-a-...

Sep 28, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

China calls WTO ruling on Trump's tariffs 'objective and fair'

[GENEVA] China's ambassador to the World Trade Organization said on Monday that a panel ruling by the global trade...

Sep 28, 2020 11:36 PM
Technology

Microsoft gets into 5G race with Azure cloud for telecom operators

[STOCKHOLM] Microsoft unveiled a new cloud platform on Monday aimed at enabling telecom operators to build 5G...

Sep 28, 2020 11:10 PM
Consumer

Tata Group courts investors for new digital platform

[NEW DELHI] India's Tata Group is in talks with potential investors about taking stakes in a new digital platform,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with two in the community

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

MYP to sell ABI Plaza for S$200m to CapitaLand fund entity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.