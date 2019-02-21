You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse to penalise Asia bankers who quit

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 11:59 AM

BP_Credit Suisse_210219_46.jpg
Credit Suisse Group just tightened the golden handcuffs for some of its most senior bankers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group just tightened the golden handcuffs for some of its most senior bankers.

The Swiss firm will force some managing directors in Asia to repay part of the cash portion of their 2018 bonuses if they leave within three years of receiving it, people with knowledge of the matter said. The cash bonuses will be fully paid out in coming weeks, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential information.

A senior banker in Asia who leaves within a year of collecting the bonus will have to repay the bulk of it, the people said. For each year after that, the portion that must be paid back falls by a third.

For its most highly paid investment bankers in the US, Credit Suisse will increase the deferred-compensation part of bonuses to bring payout schedules more in line with Europe, two of the people said. A spokesman for the Zurich-based bank declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It wasn't clear why Credit Suisse is imposing tougher rules in Asia. But in a region where competition for star private bankers serving the rising ranks of ultra-rich is fierce, the cash clawback will likely put a damper on defections. By leaving the door open for money to be returned, Credit Suisse can also defer booking some of the cash payouts as costs immediately, two of the people said.

Credit Suisse has adopted a unique structure for its operations in Asia, merging its wealth management, investment banking and trading businesses into one unit run by Singapore-based Helman Sitohang.

Many banks, including Credit Suisse, have compensation systems that encourage bankers to hang around after collecting their bonuses. While Credit Suisse's earlier bonus system imposed a cost on executives who quit soon after getting paid, the prospect of having to pay back cash could prove a more powerful deterrent.

Credit Suisse in previous years typically paid about 25 per cent to 30 per cent of senior bankers' bonuses in cash, while more than half was in the form of stock, which vested over a few years, according to the people.

The remaining 10 per cent to 15 per cent was made up of a contingent-convertible debt instrument which converts into equity when the capital ratio dips below 7 per cent. If it doesn't, the holder receives a coupon payment.

A three-year turnaround plan by chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam has been dogged by poor performance at its markets operations in Asia - a region Mr Thiam has repeatedly singled out for its growth potential. The Asia markets business posted a loss in 2018. The business made a small profit on an adjusted basis, which strips out restructuring costs.

Credit Suisse's overall bonus pool for 2018 will probably be flat from the prior year, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. Unlike in the previous two years, executives won't cut their payouts, the people said.

A senior banker in Asia who leaves within a year of collecting the bonus will have to repay the bulk of it, the people said. For each year after that, the portion that must be paid back falls by a third.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australian dollar whipsawed by jobs surge, rate call

StanChart to take US$900m charge over US, UK probes

US dollar steady after Federal Reserve minutes, trade issues back in view

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

Great Eastern Q4 profit falls 68% to S$137m on market volatility

MAS, EU body jointly address interest rate swap rules

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
4 Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

City Developments Q4 profit down 54.7% to S$77.9m

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BP_Heng Swee Keat_210219_3.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More transparency sought for foreign worker criteria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening