Credit Suisse Asia corporate communications head Sheel Kohli leaving: sources

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group AG's Asia-Pacific head of corporate communications, Sheel Kohli, is leaving the Swiss bank after a 12-year stint, people familiar with the move told Reuters on Wednesday.

Mr Kohli has been responsible for all corporate communications across the Asia-Pacific at Credit Suisse covering investment banking, private banking and asset management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has also been heavily involved in the bank's flagship Asian Investment Conference, held every spring, which attracts well-known speakers.

The reason for his departure was not immediately known. Calls to several of the bank's regional communications team went unanswered.

Mr Kohli declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Mr Kohli joined Credit Suisse from Dutch bank ING. Before that he was a journalist, with his career including an eight-year stint at the South China Morning Post.

REUTERS