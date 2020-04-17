You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse gets approval to take majority stake in China JV

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 8:37 PM

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse has received regulatory approval to take a majority stake in its Chinese investment banking joint venture, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

It is the latest international investment bank to receive approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC), after the rules limiting foreign banks to 49 per cent ownership of their China operations were eased in 2018.

Bankers say that majority control allows them to make better use of their global network to win market share in China.

The Swiss bank will increase its stake in Credit Suisse Founder Securities from 33.3 per cent to 51 per cent via a capital injection.

Credit Suisse Founder Securities provides investment banking services including sponsoring and underwriting of shares and bonds and financial advisory services.

SEE ALSO

UBS, Credit Suisse to delay half of dividend payments amid virus

"We believe the securities entity will enable us to develop our onshore capabilities. We intend to continue to invest in this important market," Helman Sitohang, Asia Pacific chief executive of Credit Suisse, said in the statement.

Swiss lender UBS became the first foreign bank to hold a majority stake in a China securities business under the new rules in 2018. It has since been followed by Nomura Holdings JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The CSRC said that it had approved the application in a notice on its website.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

UK's sterling holds steady after government extends lockdown, risks remain

Indonesia's central bank may start buying new government bonds in two weeks: report

StanChart donates S$1m to support Singapore's needy students, social service agencies

Investment scheme, S$20,000 grant to support Asean fintechs during pandemic

Minimise visits to banks, insurers during 'circuit-breaker' period: MAS

China urges World Bank to suspend debt payments for poorest countries

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 08:28 PM
Consumer

P&G beats profit estimates as consumers stock up on toilet rolls, detergents

[BENGALURU] Procter & Gamble Co beat expectations for quarterly profit on Friday as consumers stocked up on...

Apr 17, 2020 08:08 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore coronavirus cases pass 5,000 mark with 623 new patients

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 623 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as...

Apr 17, 2020 07:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil mixed as Chinese economy overshadows Trump plan to ease lockdown

[LONDON] Oil prices were mixed on Friday as news of President Donald Trump's plans to ease the US coronavirus...

Apr 17, 2020 07:22 PM
Transport

AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines merger an option as virus hits industry: minister

[KUALA LUMPUR] Merging money-losing state carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) with budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd...

Apr 17, 2020 06:38 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit says a resident at one of its nursing homes has tested positive for the virus

THE manager of First Reit on Friday announced a Covid-19 case at one of its nursing homes involving an 89-year-old...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.