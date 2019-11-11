You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse makes change to executive board

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 2:59 PM

file77rag7cij117lrkxax.jpg
Credit Suisse is making changes to its executive board, the bank said on Monday, appointing David Miller as chief executive of its investment banking and capital markets business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse is making changes to its executive board, the bank said on Monday, appointing David Miller as chief executive of its investment banking and capital markets business.

Mr Miller will replace James Amine, who is stepping down to take on a newly created job as the New York-based head of private credit opportunities, the Swiss bank said. Mr Miller, who has spent 22 years at Credit Suisse, will take Mr Amine's seat on Credit Suisse's group executive board.

Eric Varvel is to become chairman of investment banking and capital markets, replacing Harold Bogle who has been made vicechairman of the group executive office.

The changes are effective immediately, Credit Suisse said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong protests shut bank branches as dealmakers keep working

Indonesia central bank expects rupiah at average 14,000 to 14,400 vs US dollar in 2019

Singapore's public healthcare agencies to adopt SGQR payments by end-2020

MAS, Temasek, JPMorgan develop prototype network for multi-currency payments

JPMorgan’s Dimon laments income inequality, won’t assail CEO pay

MAS to roll out US$2b green finance programme

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 03:02 PM
Stocks

Asia shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment; STI down 1%

[SYDNEY] Asian shares sank on Monday, the safe haven yen rose and gold jumped following a fresh escalation of...

Nov 11, 2019 02:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's Jingye Group in talks to buy British Steel

[BEIJING] China's Jingye Group is in talks over a potential deal to buy British Steel, a company spokeswoman...

Nov 11, 2019 02:51 PM
Transport

AirAsia transfers some Kuala Lumpur-Singapore slots to long-haul service

[BENGALURU] Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd said on Monday it would transfer two slots on its Kuala...

Nov 11, 2019 02:47 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed slightly lower on Monday as investors cashed in on recent gains after...

Nov 11, 2019 02:33 PM
Consumer

Macau’s casino queen doubles down on Vegas-style expansion alan

[HONG KONG] As a fresh Cornell University graduate, Linda Chen was by her then-boss Steve Wynn's side when he opened...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly