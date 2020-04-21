You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse shareholders urged to vote against chairman after spy scandal

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 11:52 PM

file6u6zkoa5bwy19ui69ow.jpg
Shareholders should oppose the re-election of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse's chairman Urs Rohner following a massive spying scandal, the powerful Ethos shareholder organisation, representing 225 Swiss pension funds, recommended on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Shareholders should oppose the re-election of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse's chairman Urs Rohner following a massive spying scandal, the powerful Ethos shareholder organisation, representing 225 Swiss pension funds, recommended on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Credit Suisse Group's annual general meeting on April 30, Ethos also recommended that shareholders oppose the bank's board and executive remuneration in light of the negative impact that the "surveillance case" had had on the bank's reputation.

The scandal broke last September, with the discovery that surveillance had been ordered on Iqbal Khan, a star banker and former wealth management chief.

Mr Khan was tailed after he jumped ship to competitor UBS amid concerns he was preparing to poach employees and clients.

Subsequent revelations showed the bank had also spied on another employee, and it has also been accused of surveillance of members of the environmental campaign group Greenpeace.

SEE ALSO

Time to put more into equities? Be selective, say private banks

An initial investigation blamed former chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee, who stepped down in October, but found no indication the rest of the top brass, including then chief executive Tidjane Thiam, were involved in or even aware of the spying activities.

Mr Thiam was forced to resign in February, but walked away with nearly US$11 million in pay and bonuses.

"Ethos considers that the level of variable remuneration granted to the members of executive management for 2019 doesn't sufficiently take into account the surveillance case and very negative impact on Credit Suisse's reputation," the foundation said in a statement.

"In particular, the annual bonus of the former CEO, who was forced to resign in February 2020 following this affair, is considered excessive," it said.

It added that since 2017 it had been concerned by a range of cases that "have tarnished the bank's reputation", insisting that "change of chairmanship is necessary to restore shareholder trust."

"Ethos therefore recommends to oppose the re-election of Mr Urs Rohner as chairman of the board of directors."

The foundation also said that in light of the uncertainties generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, it recommends shareholders renounce dividend payments for the 2019 financial year.

AFP

Banking & Finance

UOB to offer small businesses pre-approved loans of up to S$200,000

ISCA offers support for Singapore accounting, finance professionals during pandemic

AIA appoints new Singapore CEO

HSBC cuts top investment bank jobs despite wider firing freeze

Singapore police probing troubled giant oil trader Hin Leong

Australian central bank sees 'subdued' economic activity through September

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 21, 2020 11:36 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil dip a 'very short-run thing'; markets will find new normal: White House's Hassett

[WASHINGTON] White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the current dip in oil prices is due to a "...

Apr 21, 2020 10:54 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales tumble in March

[WASHINGTON] US home sales dropped by the most in nearly 4-1/2 years in March as extraordinary measures to control...

Apr 21, 2020 10:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hin Leong woes have 'no serious impact' on Singapore's oil trading, bunkering, say 3 govt agencies

OIL trader giant Hin Leong Trading's debt woes will have "no serious impact" on Singapore's oil trading and...

Apr 21, 2020 10:25 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan defence minister asks to be punished after coronavirus outbreak on ship

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's defence minister apologised and said he was willing to resign after a coronavirus outbreak on a...

Apr 21, 2020 09:47 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open sharply lower amid pressure on oil market

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as the oil market remained under pressure and more large...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.