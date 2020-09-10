You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse to launch digital banking app in Switzerland

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 3:27 PM

file7c5jo4617i9sds4k2fa.jpg
Credit Suisse will launch a digital banking app in October challenging fintechs like Revolut in the Swiss bank's home market by offering free foreign transactions and fully digital wealth management.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse will launch a digital banking app in October challenging fintechs like Revolut in the Swiss bank's home market by offering free foreign transactions and fully digital wealth management, the bank said on Thursday.

Credit Suisse's new CSX banking app will offer free online banking including a free-of-charge online debit card and other capabilities to be rolled out over months enabling customers to take out mortgages, make investments and plan their pensions, Switzerland's second-biggest bank said.

Digital competitors like Britain's Revolut and Germany's N26 have amassed millions of customers and billion-dollar valuations by offering cheap, user-friendly alternatives to traditional banking services. Undercutting incumbents on pricing for foreign exchange, stock trading and money transfers, they are particularly popular with younger customers.

Credit Suisse aims to cut costs in its Swiss retail business by closing roughly a quarter of its branches, while bringing in new customers -- particularly in the younger client segment, where it says it has catch-up work to do - by expanding upon other digital solutions in the market and offering brick-and-mortar presence to those seeking it.

Its CSX app will roll out a fully digital wealth management service in mid-November, it said.

SEE ALSO

Credit Suisse wins bid to stall release of rogue-banker report

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Cash withdrawals at ATM machines are not covered by the app, but clients who do so regularly can reduce costs via a Mastercard debit card that costs 3.95 Swiss francs (S$5.90) a month.

Branches in the future will offer "digital bars", while specialists will provide personal advice via video conference, Credit Suisse said. Some locations will offer co-working spaces as well as "event zones" designed to attract startups and other event organisers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UBS makes sustainable investments the preferred solution for private clients

Lloyd's of London posts H1 loss due to Covid-19 insurance claims

New accountability guidelines seek updated succession plans from financial firms: MAS

Nomura hires UBS's Ravi Raju in Asia wealth push

Former Goldman Sachs banker seeks to have 1MDB charges dropped

Euro clings onto gains as traders hold breath before ECB meeting

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 03:40 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca's asthma drug succeeds late-stage study

[BENGALURU] AstraZeneca said on Thursday its asthma treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal...

Sep 10, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb before key ECB meet

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open Thursday as investors wait to see whether the ECB will indicate a...

Sep 10, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic

[NEW YORK] With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks,...

Sep 10, 2020 03:28 PM
Garage

Indonesia's Waresix closes Series B round, raises US$100m over past year

INDONESIAN logistics tech startup Waresix has closed its Series B funding round, and raised US$100 million over the...

Sep 10, 2020 03:19 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS makes sustainable investments the preferred solution for private clients

UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, on Thursday announced that sustainable investments are now the firm's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.