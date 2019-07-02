You are here

Credit Suisse wealth management CEO Khan departs; Wehle promoted

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 8:50 AM

Credit Suisse Group AG said on Monday that Philipp Wehle will become chief executive officer of its international wealth management unit, succeeding Iqbal Khan, who's leaving the firm.
[NEW YORK] Credit Suisse Group AG said on Monday that Philipp Wehle will become chief executive officer of its international wealth management unit, succeeding Iqbal Khan, who's leaving the firm.

Mr Wehle, who joined Credit Suisse in 2005, has been chief financial officer of the unit since its inception in 2015. He previously held senior finance and strategy management roles in Credit Suisse's Swiss business and international private banking divisions.

Mr Wehle "is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team, reinforcing the team's performance culture with strong personal values," Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam said in a statement. "Philipp is an outstanding leader and manager, with an impeccable track record of generating strong revenue growth while driving cost and capital discipline."

