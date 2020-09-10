You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse wins bid to stall release of rogue-banker report

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200910_MSCREDIT10_4234472.jpg
Customers of former Credit Suisse employee Patrice Lescaudron argue that the bank should bear some blame for his fraud and are pushing for access to the 270-page report by Swiss regulator Finma.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Geneva

CREDIT Suisse Group won a bid to stall the release of a report into how it failed to prevent fraud and money laundering by one of its former star bankers, Patrice Lescaudron.

A Geneva appeals court issued a suspension order late last month to temporarily keep the two-year-old report by Switzerland's financial regulator under wraps, the cantonal prosecutor's office said, declining to give more information.

The move comes as the death of Lescaudron, who killed himself in July, refocuses the spotlight on a criminal probe against Credit Suisse. The order gives judges time to decide whether Geneva prosecutor Yves Bertossa - who is investigating whether the lender is criminally responsible for failing to stop Lescaudron - can share the report with the rogue banker's Russian and Georgian clients.

It is the latest round in a legal battle that has played out since Lescaudron was arrested in 2015 and subsequently convicted in 2018. His customers, some of whom lost tens of millions of Swiss francs, have argued that the bank should also bear some responsibility for his fraud and have been pushing for access to the 270-plus-page report by Swiss regulator Finma.

SEE ALSO

Family-owned companies outperform: Credit Suisse study

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While it is known that Finma scolded the bank in 2018 for rewarding Lescaudron when it should have been disciplining him, a press release at the time merely summarised the report's conclusion.

If Credit Suisse is ultimately found guilty under Swiss corporate criminal statutes, it risks a penalty of five million Swiss francs (S$7.5 million). A conviction could also enable clients to pursue compensation for their losses as part of the criminal proceedings.

Credit Suisse has consistently countered that Lescaudron was a lone wolf and his former boss testified at his trial that he simply did not know how the bank's compliance protocols did not catch his subterfuge.

The bank said in a statement that it "can only reiterate that Finma's investigation did not reveal any facts that support the criminal complaints against Credit Suisse". A spokesperson declined to comment on the suspension order.

Lawyers and spokespeople for three of the clients declined to comment.

Lescaudron's suicide ended a tumultuous decade for the once high-flying banker. He had joined the Swiss company in 2004 from outside the banking world. As a Russian speaker, he quickly found himself managing more than a billion dollars for some of the bank's biggest clients in the region.

Details of one of the biggest financial crimes in Swiss history emerged at his trial. In around 2008, he began to run into heavy losses on behalf of his clients. But rather than telling colleagues, he doubled down, forging signatures and faking trades to try to buy time to recover from those losses. The scheme went undetected for more than seven years, until a massive bet on a single drug stock in the US in 2015 went badly wrong and exposed his fraud.

While the latest legal wrangling means Lescaudron's clients cannot see the report, the bank lost a separate appeal at the Swiss Supreme Court in June seeking to prevent prosecutors from accessing it. Business secrecy "cannot take precedence over the search for the truth", the top court ruled.

That means Mr Bertossa can continue to use the document for his investigation. He had proposed in August to allow the clients a right to read the report at the Geneva prosecutor's office, without receiving physical copies.

The proposal was designed as a concession to the bank, but Credit Suisse filed to suspend his plan. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

MAS to step up 'supervisory engagement' to ensure banks meet Sora transition timelines

Joint bank accounts may come under more scrutiny in debt chase

UOB's private equity arm discloses impact investing framework

Brexit endgame spurs investors to buckle up for a wild ride

Super rich get richer on Ant after striking early deals with Jack Ma

Sri Lanka mulls hedging options to attract foreigners

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's capital to reimpose restrictions over coronavirus

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, will reinstate wide-scale social restrictions "as soon as possible" because...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan makes debut in green bond market with US$1b deal

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase, the biggest US bank by assets, is issuing bonds to finance environmentally-friendly...

Sep 9, 2020 11:59 PM
Energy & Commodities

Second wave of floating storage triggered by ailing oil market

[LONDON] A stalled global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is leading to a fresh build-up of global...

Sep 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

Frozen property funds with US$16b aren't rushing to reopen

[LONDON] The UK's biggest property funds for mom-and-pop investors that were locked at the peak of the coronavirus...

Sep 9, 2020 11:28 PM
Transport

German car parts maker Schaeffler cuts 4,400 jobs

[FRANKFURT] German car and industrial supplier Schaeffler said Wednesday that it will cut 4,400 jobs due to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.