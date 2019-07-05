You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Croatia launches bid to join euro waiting room

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 6:43 AM

[ZAGREB] Croatia launched Thursday a bid to join Europe's Exchange Rate Mechanism II, the two-year waiting room for eurozone candidates which pegs their currencies to the euro, the national bank said.

Zagreb hopes to join the ERM II mechanism in mid-2020 and could adopt the euro three years later at the earliest.

A letter of intent to join the mechanism sent to the eurozone countries and EU institutions, signed by Finance Minister Zdravko Maric and HNB government Boris Vujcic, was accompanied by a plan for reforms Croatia will undertake before entering it, a national bank (HNB) statement said.

The application for the mechanism was enabled by "significant improvement in reducing (the country's) macroeconomic imbalances", it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Economic recovery, export growth, fall of unemployment, consistent fiscal adjustment and strong fall of foreign debt reduced vulnerability of Croatia's economy," it said.

It resulted in Croatia leaving the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure in 2017.

In agreement with EU institutions, Croatia committed to reforms in six areas namely to improve public sector administration as well as reduce administrative and financial burden on the economy, the statement said.

Croatia joined the European Union in 2013 and its economy remains one of the bloc's weakest.

In April the average salary was 6,434 kunas (S$1,330) and unemployment stood at 8.5 per cent.

While officials stress the benefits of introducing the euro - about 80 per cent of bank deposits are in euros and Croatia main trading partners are in the eurozone - surveys show that people remain split over the issue with support for the euro ranging between 39 and 52 per cent.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

In Brexit UK, home lenders chase risk, pensioners

Deutsche Bank CEO works on turnaround plan

Sweden's EQT targets Asia-Pacific as IPO decision looms

Australian banks, IBM to test retail financing by blockchain

Lagarde's ECB tenure will be a race against time

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

BT_20190705_ANGWHYSG5JTG7_3826972.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's strong corp governance and tax support big draws for foreign Reits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening