You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Crypto carnage puts bitcoin tracker's plan for basket on hold

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 2:16 PM

file733dfqhqqsm5pvt1gr4.jpg
The creator of the first exchange traded bitcoin tracker has called a halt on launching a basket of cryptocurrencies to trade on after splits in the blockchain caused uncertainty over what to include.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] The creator of the first exchange traded bitcoin tracker has called a halt on launching a basket of cryptocurrencies to trade on after splits in the blockchain caused uncertainty over what to include.

XBT Provider AB was never able to launch an exchange traded product based on a basket as planned late last year. It wants to wait and see which way the cryptocurrency community moves before acting, according to Laurent Kssis, the company's chief executive officer.

Stockholm-based XBT "didn't have a clue" when it got the regulatory clearance from the Swedish financial supervisory authority back in May about the so-called "forks" that had developed, said Mr Kssis.

"It's important to ask how the community is responding to the split and who's going to support one asset versus the other," said Mr Kssis. "If we get it wrong, these assets will drop and if they're part of the basket we can't go back because it's in the final term-sheet."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A fork happens when the blockchain that a cryptocurrency is based on splits into one underlying and one dominant asset. This can happen due to security upgrades or hacking, among other things. While a soft fork can be made compatible with the older version, a hard fork can not.

"Hard forks are indicative of some of the primary issues in cryptos pressuring prices," said Mike McGlone, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "The overall issue is rapidly increasing crypto supply and negative signals for potential institutional investors of how still nascent the market is."

Cryptocurrencies have continued their slide in 2019 after losing about US$500 billion in market value last year, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. The plunge took hold as widespread adoption failed to materialise, funding from initial coin offerings dried up and profitability of miners, whose servers support bitcoin network's operations, collapsed. The total market capitalisation is now about US$120 billion.

"Time alone is a test of the strength and the viability of the asset," said Mr Kssis.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Major Malta bank suspends operations after cyber attack alert

Average pay expected to rise 12-15% with job switching in similar sectors: report

Saudi's PIF to raise stake in ACWA Power, to expand overseas

StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking

New Zealand central bank hold rates, signals accommodative policy through 2020

Bank of England's Carney warns UK of no-deal Brexit hit

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening