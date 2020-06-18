Crypto exchange Binance to launch UK trading platform in summer of 2020

New York

BINANCE, the global blockchain company behind one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges, said on Wednesday it will launch a crypto currency trading platform in the United Kingdom this summer.

The trading venue was designed to allow both institutional and retail investors to buy and sell crypto currencies using pounds and euros, Binance said.

It will be regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Up to 65 digital assets are being considered to be available at the launch. Institutional interest in crypto currencies has increased.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

A recent Fidelity survey of 800 institutional investors found that nearly 80 per cent see the appeal of digital assets and more than one-third are invested in the market.

The UK platform will provide deposits and withdrawals for buying and selling digital currencies through direct bank transfers via the UK Faster Payments Service and the Single Euro Payments Area network, the company said.

"Interest and participation in the UK digital asset markets is growing; not just in-depth with its current participants, but also in breadth," Binance UK director Teana Baker-Taylor told Reuters.

"As crypto services mature and evolve, we're able to create new options to engage and capture interest from a wider audience with varying risk appetites, such as products that earn a yield for participation, like staking and passive savings," she said.

Over the years, Binance has established joint ventures with leading global partners in Singapore, Korea, Uganda, Jersey and the United States to create fiat-to-crypto currency trading platforms.

Binance said institutional clients have increased their presence in its trading platform.

The number of institutional clients Binance added in the first quarter grew 47.4 per cent from the last quarter of 2019.

Institutional client volumes have also jumped, up 113 per cent in the first quarter from the previous quarter on spot transactions, while surging 217 per cent on the futures side, Binance said. REUTERS