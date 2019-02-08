You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Crypto universe may be in for new round of pain: Fundstrat

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190208_PQPAIN8_3689759.jpg
Digital currencies have had a tough time over the past year with Bitcoin, the most well-known of the lot, down more than 80 per cent from its December 2017 high.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

AS IF cryptocurrencies haven't been through enough already, they may be poised for yet another leg down.

Digital currencies are on track to retest their fourth-quarter lows in a weak technical position, Fundstrat Global Advisors strategist Robert Sluymer said in a note on Wednesday. A proprietary gauge of market breadth in the space shows smaller coins are most at risk, he added.

"The price structure for most cryptocurrencies remains weak and appears vulnerable to a pending breakdown to lower lows," Mr Sluymer wrote. Fundstrat's advance/decline indicator, which measures market breath for 250 small-cap cryptocurrencies, "is at risk of breaking to new lows".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Digital currencies have had a tough time over the past year with Bitcoin, the most well-known of the lot, down more than 80 per cent from its December 2017 high.

In a recent report, JPMorgan Chase & Co estimated the cost to create one Bitcoin was US$4,060 globally in the fourth quarter, higher than the US$3,369 level it was trading in Asia on Thursday.

While Mr Sluymer's own firm has stopped giving price targets for Bitcoin over specific time frames, the key level to watch for the digital currency is US$3,100, he said

"A break below the fourth-quarter lows at US$3,100 would imply a decline to US$2,270, while a move above US$4,200 is needed to signal Bitcoin is beginning to improve," he said. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

India central bank delivers surprise rate cut

Andrew Thorburn quits as NAB CEO after inquiry lashing

Norway wealth fund steps up voting against CEO pay packages

Global rate shift upends Wall St's consensus for a weaker dollar

Boost your risk positions, unwind those hedges, says JPMorgan Chase

Editor's Choice

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening