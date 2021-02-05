 Cryptocurrency hedge fund founder admits to massive fraud, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Cryptocurrency hedge fund founder admits to massive fraud

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 12:29 PM

nz_cryptocurrencies_050221.jpg
A 24-year-old founder of two New York-based cryptocurrency hedge funds with more than US$100 million in investments pleaded guilty Thursday to securities fraud.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] A 24-year-old founder of two New York-based cryptocurrency hedge funds with more than US$100 million in investments pleaded guilty Thursday to securities fraud.

Stefan He Qin was charged with duping investors by claiming he used a trading algorithm to take advantage of price differences for a number of cryptocurrencies, federal prosecutors said in an emailed statement.

Qin stole investor money from his Virgil Sigma Fund and attempted to dip into his VQR Multistrategy Fund LP to pay back investors in the first fund, prosecutors said.

He admitted trying to steal from yet another fund he controlled to cover VQR fund redemption demands, according to the statement.

"The whole house of cards has been revealed, and Qin now awaits sentencing for his brazen thievery," Audrey Strauss, the acting US Attorney for Manhattan, said in the statement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Qin's fraud relied on misrepresentations about his investment strategy to lure millions of investor dollars into the fraudulent cryptocurrency firms, prosecutors said.

Qin, an Australian national, embezzled almost all the capital from the Virgil Sigma fund to pay for, among other personal expenses, a penthouse apartment. He faces as long as 20 years in prison.

"Mr Qin has accepted full responsibility for his actions and is committed to doing what he can to make amends," his lawyers, Sean Hecker and Shawn Crowley, said in a statement.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a parallel civil case against Qin in December.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Alibaba prices US$5b bond deal

Australia will need 'very significant' monetary support for some time: RBA

Buy-now-pay-later schemes trigger MAS concerns over consumer debt risk

Yellen to probe market frenzy; move is a test of consumer protection

A ringleader's videos draw regulator's scrutiny

Ant Group and China banks rein in joint loans to consumers

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 12:18 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's Jan headline CPI falls 0.34% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in January dropped a less than expected 0.34 per cent from...

Feb 5, 2021 12:05 PM
Transport

Indonesia receives investment proposal from Tesla: official

[SINGAPORE] Indonesia has received an investment proposal from US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, the country's...

Feb 5, 2021 11:57 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold: antibody survey shows

[TOKYO] The number of Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped by nine-fold since last summer, coronavirus...

Feb 5, 2021 11:51 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rally again as recovery bets pile up

[HONG KONG] Asian markets bounded higher again on Friday after Wall Street got back to record-breaking ways, with...

Feb 5, 2021 11:33 AM
Government & Economy

ESG approved S$18b in loans to 21,000 enterprises last year amid pandemic

LAST year, on top of supporting 15,300 Singapore firms to transform, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) worked with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shares in Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou nearly triple on Hong Kong debut

Japan's Kirin to terminate Myanmar beer alliance

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday, tracking global rally; STI up 0.2%

Hong Kong: Shares begin Friday's session with new gains

Chinese FedEx rival eyes stake in US$5b Kerry Logistics

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for