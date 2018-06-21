You are here

CW Group says unable to redeem SGD bonds, hires advisers

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 10:21 AM

[SINGAPORE]  The Hong Kong-listed group expects it won’t be able to repay a SGD notes due on June 25 and pay dividend to shareholders on July 27 because of difficulty in raising new money from outside investors, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The group was unable to sell Series 2 of SGD-denominated notes due to unfavourable market conditions since April. Proceeds from the Series 2 notes were meant to redeem its outstanding S$55.25 million 7 per cent June notes, settle bank loans and pay its 2.36 HK cents/share final dividend.

The company said Bank of China (HK) has issued a demand for immediate loan repayment from CW and some guarantors on HK$157.5 million and US$14.5 million banking and trade financing facilities.

CW Group has hired RSM Corporate Advisory, Morgan Lewis Stamford, Rajah & Tann and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to work on a refinancing plan.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

