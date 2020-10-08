You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 4:49 PM

af_danske_081020.jpg
Danske Bank said on Thursday it will cut up to 1,600 jobs in the next six to 12 months as part of a cost-reduction programme that runs to 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[COPENHAGEN] Danske Bank said on Thursday it will cut up to 1,600 jobs in the next six to 12 months as part of a cost-reduction programme that runs to 2023.

Denmark's biggest bank is trying to get costs and compliance under control and had already warned of further layoffs in June.

At least 1,000 employees have already left the bank since June last year.

"We need to adapt to the structural changes that the financial sector is experiencing, and to remain competitive in a low-margin and highly competitive market, we simply have to reduce our costs," chief executive Chris Vogelzang said in a statement.

Some of the cuts, which will affect most departments across Denmark, would be achieved through voluntary redundancy agreements and natural attrition, Danske said.

SEE ALSO

Govt interest waiver will create more work, spark lawsuits, say Indian banks

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Danske employs more than 22,000 people, of which 11,000 are in Denmark.

"Together with the existing hiring freeze, we hope that it can help reduce the number of actual layoffs at a later time," head of group HR Karsten Breum said.

Shares in Danske were up 0.75 per cent in a broadly firmer Copenhagen blue chip index.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Motley Fool to close Hong Kong business due to political uncertainty

White House curbs on Chinese apps seen posing risk to Ant IPO

Ping An-backed online wealth management platform Lufax files for US IPO

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says economy to continue recovering from pandemic's pain

Singapore's Lanturn bags US$3m seed round from East Ventures, CoCoon, individuals

UK financial services firms turn cautiously optimistic: CBI

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 04:54 PM
Real Estate

Homebuyers can go on virtual tours of over 140 projects in Singapore this weekend

THIS weekend, ERA Singapore will launch what it says is the country's largest virtual real estate gallery for...

Oct 8, 2020 04:49 PM
Government & Economy

Indebted countries may face long negotiations after China's aggressive lending

[NEW YORK] Countries could face years of negotiations to rework their debt with China as a growing number of loans...

Oct 8, 2020 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

THE National Environment Agency (NEA), Economic Development Board (EDB) and Building and Construction Authority (BCA...

Oct 8, 2020 04:25 PM
Government & Economy

Anwar Ibrahim says he will meet king on Tuesday to prove majority

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday said he will meet with the country's king next...

Oct 8, 2020 04:24 PM
Consumer

Louis Vuitton, Volvo tapping Thai social commerce via Line chat app

[BANGKOK] Luxury fashion and auto brands in Thailand have turned to selling their products on Japanese chat app Line...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

HDB resale prices rise for third straight month in September: SRX

Stocks to watch: OCBC, HC Surgical, Medinex, CDL, Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for