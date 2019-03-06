You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS bets on 'poisoned chalice' of India banking to lift profits

It will push credit through newly-formed wholly-owned unit; plans to beef up physical branches and digital presence
Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

AK_dbs_0603.jpg
DBS Group Holdings, South-east Asia's biggest bank, aims to bolster loans to Indian consumers and small businesses as part of a plan to reduce its reliance on Singapore.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mumbai

DBS Group Holdings, South-east Asia's biggest bank, aims to bolster loans to Indian consumers and small businesses as part of a plan to reduce its reliance on Singapore.

DBS will push credit through its newly-formed wholly-owned unit in India, chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said in an interview in Mumbai, where the bank is beefing up both its brick-and-mortar branches as well as its digital presence to tap the world's second-most populated nation. Retail accounts for about one-tenth of DBS loans in the nation.

"The reality is that for most foreign banks, trying to build retail and small and medium-sized businesses outside their home market has been a poisoned chalice," Mr Gupta said on Monday. "We are making this bet on India as we believe discontinuity caused by digital channels offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of skinning this cat differently."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DBS's push into large, developing markets such as India is necessary as the lender seeks to reduce its reliance on Singapore, a tiny island state with a mature economy where it derived 62 per cent of revenue in 2018. Timing might be favourable given that several Indian homegrown banks are hobbled by the world's worst bad-loan ratio while some foreign rivals like Standard Chartered Plc considers cutting presence in the country.

The Singapore bank is the only sizable foreign bank to have taken steps to set up a local unit after India announced relevant rules in 2013. The three largest foreign banks in the country - Citigroup, Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings - have yet to announce plans on ring-fenced units in the country.

"While other foreign banks in India are sticking to the top end of the market we want to go deeper. With the market growing so quickly in India even if we manage to grow with it we will do quite well," Mr Gupta said.

DBS, which started its India business as a representative office in 1994, has about 13 branches in the country. It plans to scale up its presence to about 100 touch points - branches and manned kiosks - over the next 18 months and will also triple its balance sheet to 1.5 trillion rupees (S$28.8 billion) by 2023, the India unit's CEO Surojit Shome told reporters in Mumbai. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

CEO of oldest bank in Sweden ‘humbled’ by laundering allegations

US Federal Reserve mulls tighter rules on foreign bank branches: Sources

Digital era will force Singapore banks to be more transparent with customers

Goldman sees more gains in China's yuan

Don't fault ex-Barclays traders for high pay, says judge

Japan plans rule change to spur regional bank consolidation

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening