You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS chief welcomes China's fintech clampdown after Ant scrutiny

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 11:34 AM

Gupta DBS_BT.jpg
"Over time you will start getting a more level playing field, and you'll start getting a proportionate and even regulatory response to all participants in the market," Mr Gupta said.
BT FILE PHOTO

[SINGAPORE] DBS Group's top executive welcomes the increased regulatory scrutiny of financial technology companies in China and elsewhere in Asia, saying it will create fairer competition with banks that have been subject to stricter oversight.

"Over time you will start getting a more level playing field, and you'll start getting a proportionate and even regulatory response to all participants in the market," chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

Mr Gupta spoke after being asked for his view on the shelving of Ant Group's initial public offering (IPO) in China as regulators seek to level competition between fintech giants and traditional banks.

"Our view has been in the past that many technology companies have been able to benefit from the arbitrage of not having the same regulatory regime and supervision overhead that banks do," Mr Gupta said. "And so as we get to that stage that's actually helpful to us."

While declining to comment on his plan to merge the bank's India unit with struggling Lakshmi Vilas Bank due to pending regulatory approval, Mr Gupta said such a deal won't impact DBS's dividend payment. China, India and Indonesia are key regional markets the bank is expanding into, he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

READ MORE:

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Cerberus shelves commercial mortgage bond that mimics CDO: sources

German MPs to grill ex-Wirecard boss over massive fraud

SMBC invests US$30m in GIC-backed fintech OakNorth amid Asean push

One in four employers in Singapore to freeze salaries next year: poll

DBS's proposed rescue of India lender is first such move by foreign bank

DBS faces potential culture clash as it scoops up distressed Indian lender

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 11:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Cerberus shelves commercial mortgage bond that mimics CDO: sources

[NEW YORK] Cerberus Capital Management has shelved the sale of a US$390 million commercial mortgage bond that...

Nov 19, 2020 11:22 AM
Transport

US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress

[WASHINGTON] The chief executives of the seven largest US airlines made a fresh plea for more payroll relief before...

Nov 19, 2020 11:18 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets turn lower as lockdown reality trumps vaccine hope

[HONG KONG] Stocks fell in Asia on Thursday as a global rally fuelled by vaccine optimism gives way to the harsh...

Nov 19, 2020 11:12 AM
Banking & Finance

German MPs to grill ex-Wirecard boss over massive fraud

[FRANKFURT] Markus Braun, the former chief executive of disgraced payments giant Wirecard, will on Thursday face a...

Nov 19, 2020 11:05 AM
Government & Economy

Japan on 'maximum alert' after record virus cases: PM

[TOKYO] Japan is on "maximum alert" after logging a record number of daily coronavirus infections, the prime...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

Singapore startup founders need time to turn US$1.8b equity to real gains

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for