You are here
DBS partners SMU on sustainability initiative
The bank plans to contribute more than S$1m and has committed S$600,000 in the first 2 years of the tie-up
Singapore
DBS BANK and Singapore Management University (SMU) are joining hands on a comprehensive initiative that focuses on promoting and growing sustainability. The lender plans to contribute more than S$1 million towards the programme and has committed S$600,000 in the first two years
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg