You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS Q1 mortgage book shrinks for first time in years

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20190430_LSMORTGAGE30_3767368.jpg
DBS's total housing loans fell to S$74.4 billion as at March 31, 2019, down from S$75 billion as at end-2018. It was S$73.5 billion on March 31, 2018.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

DBS Group Holdings, the nation's largest home loan provider, saw its mortgage book shrink for the first time in years in the first quarter of 2019, chief executive Piyush Gupta said on Monday.

"The negative quarter was the first time in many, many years," Mr Gupta said

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard shares dive on news of share buyback probe

Apr 30, 2019
Real Estate

KBS Prime US Reit plans up to US$705 million IPO in June

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening