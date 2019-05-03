DBS sees fall in customer call volumes amid technology use

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AS DBS ramps up its customer engagement efforts through the use of technology, it has seen call volume to its customer centre in Singapore drop 12 per cent over the last year, the bank said on Thursday.
DBS typically processes over four million inbound calls every year in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg