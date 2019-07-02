You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dealmakers for the rich face a ‘Kodak moment,’ UBS banker warns

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 4:33 PM

[LONDON] UBS Group AG's top banker to billionaires said the wealthiest clients are sidelining financial institutions as they close private transactions without advice from investment banks.

Family offices and some hedge funds are increasingly completing deals with each other or banding together on direct investments as eking out returns in public markets gets harder, Joe Stadler, UBS's head of ultra-high-net-worth clients, said in an interview.

"We have been looking at this trend for years now, but it's accelerating, and for banking that could become the digitalization event for Kodak if we are not preparing ourselves," he said, referring to the downfall of Eastman Kodak Co., the photography giant that was pushed into bankruptcy as digital cameras upended the film market.

The growth of direct deals among the super-rich aligns with the rise of them taking control of their own fortunes through family offices. Following the lead of billionaires including Michael Dell and Bill Gates, many now act like private equity firms, buying large stakes in companies or acquiring them outright. Direct deals comprised almost a third of the firms' portfolios last year, according to research by UBS and Campden Wealth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banks are struggling to win these private deals because regulators require them to carry out so-called suitability tests: in other words, vetting clients to ensure they have enough financial know-how to be aware of all the risks. Banks feel compelled to carry out the tests even if they believe the client doesn't need them, Stadler said. The customers, meanwhile, are put off by the paperwork, he said.

"Suddenly you have no business," he said, adding that banks need to create their own deal platforms and legal frameworks to stay relevant.

Wealth advisers and banks are adding direct investing to their white-glove services for the rich -- and getting lucrative fees. For a family with $100 million to invest, upper-end advisers charge about 0.5%, or $500,000, annually.

Investment banks are already seeking to put themselves at the center of rich clients' deals. Zurich-based UBS holds events around the world, wherever its wealthiest clients rub shoulders, and BNP Paribas SA created an online platform three years ago that allows its richest customers to search for co-investment opportunities. Earlier this year, Investec Plc's private bank launched an initiative to connect wealthy customers by appointing a head of strategic client partnerships in London.

To carve out business, banks need to leverage their skills, and UBS is adept at matching buyers and sellers, Stadler said.

"If somebody wants to sell a plot of land in a large German city for 50 million euros, we know who is interested," he said. "We know the buyer and we have to make sure we can match."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore sees jump in M&A value for H1 at US$17.1b; S-E Asia bucks downtrend

Credit Suisse International Wealth CEO Khan in surprise exit

AB InBev Asia unit sets terms for US$9.8b Hong Kong IPO

Australia cuts interest rates further

Japan government names Yoshiki Takeuchi as top currency diplomat

OCBC partners Republic Polytechnic on first PayNow initiative for educational institutions

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly
4 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte
5 Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

Must Read

nwy_MANUFACTURING_020719_64_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens in Q2: SCCB

Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

Jul 2, 2019
Garage

Carousell adopts Singapore government service MyInfo to combat fraud

Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean opportunities for Singapore in additive manufacturing: specialists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening