You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dealmakers in Asia seek new opportunities in M&A slowdown as trade war lingers

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 9:35 AM

[HONG KONG] Dealmakers in Asia are seeking to turn ongoing China-US trade tensions to their advantage even as fears of ramped-up hostility between the two countries disrupt markets and damp cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

Opportunities in China are emerging in the technology supply chain and among distressed companies, while the continued outbound focus of firms from safe-harbour Japan are likely to gain increased attention, industry participants said.

Deals involving Asian firms plunged 43 per cent year-on-year in the first half to US$453.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The slowdown was felt across major markets in China, Japan and India and in sectors from property and financials to technology, the data showed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Globally, M&As fell 19 per cent, with Asia representing less than a quarter of total activity - the region's lowest share in a decade.

Dealmakers said confidence weakened after US President Donald Trump quashed hopes of an imminent trade deal with China in May by increasing tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports.

"The China-US trade war is beginning to have a significant effect. It is disrupting a variety of supply chains and has injected a high degree of uncertainty in many cases," said Victor Ho, China managing partner at law firm Allen & Overy.

Those tensions are, however, pushing private equity firms to consider investing in alternative Chinese tech suppliers after American and Japanese firms cut ties with blacklisted Chinese clients.

The US Commerce Department said in mid-May it would add Huawei Technologies and 70 affiliates to its so-called "Entity List" - a move that bans the Chinese telecoms giant from buying parts and components from US companies without government approval.

Eric Xin, senior managing director of CITIC Capital, said Chinese suppliers, who tend to be slightly behind global leaders in terms of product quality, are likely to see growth due to a rise in demand from big tech firms like Huawei which have lost business with their global suppliers.

"If the US continues with the trade war, it'll give away a lot of market share on the Chinese supply chain," said Mr Xin.

"This is one side benefit the trade war has brought about."

Distressed Chinese companies, according to bankers and lawyers, could also provide opportunities.

"What we have started to see in the last six months - which we hadn't seen before - are Chinese companies considering selling businesses due to potential distress. Some situations are driven by companies that are over-levered or by controlling shareholders that have over-extended on margin loans," said John Kim, head of M&A for Asia ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs.

Last month, regulators took control of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank due to "serious" credit risks and planned to restructure it as soon as possible.

"ANOTHER TAKEDA-SHIRE"

Weak stock markets in mainland China and Hong Kong could also encourage attempts to take companies private, likewise with US-listed Chinese companies whose shares have been affected by the trade war and legislative threats, according to dealmakers.

Earlier this month, US lawmakers introduced a bill to force Chinese companies listed there to submit to regulatory oversight, including providing access to audits and other steps that China has generally resisted.

Kerwin Clayton, JPMorgan's co-head of M&A for Asia-Pacific, said analyses and dialogue regarding go-private transactions have increased in recent months.

Bankers are also still looking to Japan for global dealmaking as companies there continue to seek growth overseas, helped by cheap debt at home.

"Japanese companies get more invitations to the auctions. They are looking for outbound opportunities anywhere," said Yuzo Otsuka, Barclays' head of Japan M&A advisory.

"We may see another Takeda-Shire like deal," he said, referring to Takeda Pharmaceutical's US$59 billion purchase of British peer Shire completed in January.

Goldman Sachs topped Asia's league table of announced deals in the first half of this year, followed by Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merill Lynch.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Federal Reserve stress tests find top banks are strong, setting stage for wave of payouts

Investors pour US$6b into US-based high-yield, investment-grade bond funds

World's rich want more feel-good investments from their private banks

Bitcoin almost wipes out its mega gain as swiftly as it came

Star witness in US hedge fund trial admits he stole from mum

As virtual banking looms in Singapore, incumbents must prove digital mettle

Editor's Choice

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Must Read

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

Jun 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Roxy-Pacific, Boardroom, Second Chance Properties, Vibrant Group

Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Reit takes out S$370m in loan facilities

Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ayondo interim CEO to quit after less than 6 months on the job

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening