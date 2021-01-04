You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank can play leading role in bank consolidation: CEO

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Berlin

DEUTSCHE Bank is gaining in financial strength, putting Germany's largest lender in a position to play a leading role in European banking consolidation, CEO Christian Sewing was quoted on Sunday as saying.

"We continue to do better and therefore meet the criteria to sit at the table when it comes to a possible consolidation of the European banks - and not just as a junior partner," Mr Sewing told Welt am Sonntag.

Mr Sewing, who is pursuing a long-term drive to boost earnings power at Deutsche after years of underperformance, has consistently said that his priority was to complete a turnaround by 2022.

Talks on an all-German banking merger with Commerzbank failed in 2019 and, with a stock market value of just 18 billion euros (S$29 billion), Deutsche would be an affordable target for a more richly valued potential acquirer.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Sewing played up the bank's strategic importance for Europe's largest economy, however, and said his restructuring drive was bearing fruit. Earnings and costs in its private and corporate business were absolutely on track, he added. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin breaches US$34,000 as rally extends into new year

UBS Singapore takes flight with sustainable installation

Bitcoin breaches US$34,000 as rally extends into new year

Deutsche Bank should play leading role in banking consolidation: CEO

Wall Street revives dream of a Bitcoin ETF with new SEC filing

New York Life Insurance closes historic US$6.3b deal for Cigna unit

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 3, 2021 09:34 PM
Companies & Markets

The Place Holdings to jointly develop a residential-commercial project in Tanah Merah

THE Place Holdings has entered into a shareholders' agreement with MCC Land (Singapore) and Ekovest Development (S)...

Jan 3, 2021 07:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway to sell entire manufacturing business for US$50m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Broadway Industrial Group has inked a conditional sale and purchase agreement to sell its entire...

Jan 3, 2021 04:45 PM
Companies & Markets

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

GSH Corporation has obtained loan facilities of up to S$150 million in an agreement dated Dec 31, 2020, the...

Jan 3, 2021 04:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

SABANA Real Estate Investment Management, the manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment...

Jan 3, 2021 03:36 PM
Government & Economy

35 imported cases of Covid-19, highest number since March

[SINGAPORE] There were 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,697.

UPDATED 6 hours 7 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Place Holdings to jointly develop a residential-commercial project in Tanah Merah

Broadway to sell entire manufacturing business for US$50m

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

35 imported cases of Covid-19, highest number since March

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for