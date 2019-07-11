You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank faces justice department probe over 1MDB: WSJ

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 8:38 AM

ak_db_1107.jpg
The US Department of Justice is investigating whether Deutsche Bank AG broke laws during dealings with Malaysia's 1MDB investment fund that included helping it raise US$1.2 billion in 2014.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] The US Department of Justice is investigating whether Deutsche Bank AG broke laws during dealings with Malaysia's 1MDB investment fund that included helping it raise US$1.2 billion in 2014, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

The authorities are examining whether the Frankfurt-based bank violated foreign-corruption or anti-money-laundering laws while working with the economic-development fund, which officials have said was ultimately plundered, the Journal said.

Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive who pleaded guilty in a deal revealed last year for his role in 1MDB's scandals, has been helping with the look at Deutsche Bank, the newspaper said.

"Deutsche Bank has cooperated fully with all regulatory and law enforcement agencies that have made inquiries relating to 1MDB," the company said. It pointed to asset-forfeiture documents previously filed by the Justice Department indicating 1MDB misled Deutsche Bank during transactions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is consistent with the bank's own findings in this matter," the firm said in the statement.

Probes into 1MDB have mainly focused on more than US$6 billion it raised in 2012 and 2013. Goldman Sachs handled the deals, reaping almost US$600 million in fees. The bank has since portrayed Leissner as a rogue employee who circumvented the bank's internal controls. Still, the Justice Department expects to start negotiating with the New York-based firm soon to potentially resolve a criminal probe of the bank, the Journal wrote.

"We do anticipate getting into active discussions with Goldman, at this point, in the near future," it cited Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski as saying in an interview. He declined to comment on other aspects of the 1MDB case, it said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

UOB prices S$750m 3.58% perpetual securities

Australian regulator tells Westpac, ANZ, NAB to set aside another A$500m

US claims fund owner ran US$6m insider-trading ring

Taiwan home to the world's fastest-growing ETF market

US central bank to study Facebook virtual currency

Door open to US rate cut as Federal Reserve's Powell flags economic uncertainties

Editor's Choice

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

Jul 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Ascendas India Trust, Capital World, NauticAWT, Y Ventures, KLW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly