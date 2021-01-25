You are here
Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients
[BENGALURU] Deutsche Bank AG said on Sunday it began a probe in relation to engagement with some clients after the Financial Times reported earlier that the German lender was investigating the alleged mis-selling of investment banking products.
"We initiated an investigation in relation to our engagement with a limited number of clients. We cannot comment on details of the investigation until it is complete", a Deutsche Bank spokesman said in an emailed statement late on Sunday.
REUTERS
