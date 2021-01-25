You are here

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 7:00 AM

[BENGALURU] Deutsche Bank AG said on Sunday it began a probe in relation to engagement with some clients after the Financial Times reported earlier that the German lender was investigating the alleged mis-selling of investment banking products.

"We initiated an investigation in relation to our engagement with a limited number of clients. We cannot comment on details of the investigation until it is complete", a Deutsche Bank spokesman said in an emailed statement late on Sunday.

REUTERS

