You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank traders reap US $35m profit on Turkey turmoil

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

DEUTSCHE Bank AG fixed-income traders generated a US$35 million profit in two weeks as economic turmoil in Turkey triggered a slump in assets across emerging markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The traders, who work on a desk focused on central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, made more than US$10 million on Aug 10 when the Turkish lira plunged the most in almost two decades, the sources said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The team was positioned to profit from any slump in asset prices across the region, they said.

The world's biggest financial firms are feeling the impact of tumult in Turkey, where US sanctions and tariffs sparked by the imprisonment of an American pastor have collided with an already overheating economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A senior Barclays plc credit trader was said to have faced losses of about £15 million (S$26.2 million) when he was caught on the wrong side of a wager on Turkish bonds over several days in the past week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Deutsche Bank desk, run by Aditya Singhal, has made about US$135 million this year, the sources said. The group trades across credit tied to borrowers from the so-called CEEMEA region, foreign exchange and rates products. Mr Singhal has been leading that group since the end of 2016.

The credit team has made US$45 million this year under head trader Niru Raveendran, with a quarter of those gains coming just in the past week across bond and derivative trading, the sources said. Mr Raveendran had previously worked with JPMorgan Chase & Co and BNP Paribas SA.

Deutsche Bank's trading gains may provide some respite for chief executive officer Christian Sewing, who is overhauling the fixed-income business after years of underperformance and fines for misdeeds.

In July, Germany's largest lender vowed to maintain its place as the world's fourth-largest trader of fixed income and currencies, pushing back against calls for a more radical restructuring.

Charlie Olivier, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank in London, declined to comment. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

China's yuan surges most since January; rebounds from 2017 low

Sterling edges off 14-month lows but Brexit checks gains

British public don't trust banks 10 years after crisis, survey finds

Turkey must commit to policies to promote stability amid market volatility: IMF

US dollar holds near 13-month peak as emerging market peers wobble

Qatar to aid Turkey, lira rallies, US rejects lifting tariffs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sengkang Central
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening