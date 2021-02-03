 Deutsche Bank's 20% fixed-income gain beats Wall Street, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank's 20% fixed-income gain beats Wall Street

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210203_DEUTSCHE_4433289.jpg
The bank's traders generated approximately 1.4 billion euros in the final quarter of last year.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

DEUTSCHE Bank AG saw revenue from fixed-income trading rise by about a fifth in the final quarter of last year, a bigger jump than most of its Wall Street rivals, as chief executive officer (CEO) Christian Sewing increasingly leans on the unit to drive growth.

The bank's traders generated approximately 1.4 billion euros (S$2.25 billion) in the period, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified, discussing preliminary figures before the company reports earnings this week.

That compares with an average increase of 10 per cent at the five biggest Wall Street banks.

The gain caps a bumper year for the German bank's trading unit, a business Mr Sewing shrank in his revamp of the lender, but which has bounced back in the market volatility caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With negative interest rates weighing on the traditional lending business, the CEO has staked his medium-term profitability target on achieving stronger growth in the trading unit than he previously anticipated.

Deutsche Bank said in December that debt trading revenue increased by 10 per cent in October and 23 per cent in November, and Mr Sewing has indicated that at least some of the revenue growth the unit saw throughout 2020 will carry over into this year.

The fixed-income unit is still smaller than most US peers, which averaged US$2.46 billion of revenue in the quarter. The lender exited equities trading in 2019.

The trading revenue would be in line with the consensus estimate. The lender is still expected to post a small annual loss despite the investment bank's performance, largely because its asset disposal unit - which contains the former equities trading unit, as well as illiquid fixed-income derivatives - is forecast to lose 2.2 billion euros.

The bank was considering raising bonuses for traders by an average of 10 per cent, as a way to attract and retain talent, Bloomberg reported in December. That figure may rise given the fourth-quarter performance, a source said.

Deutsche Bank is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. The lender will probably also provide an outlook on growth expectations in trading and across the company for the current year, with analysts and shareholders keen to know how long the recent gains will continue. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore to move ahead with Sora transition by year-end

UK landlords want banks to share rent burden

Australia extends QE programme to stay in line with global peers

Britain to regulate buy-now pay-later credit after surge

Japan's SMFG Q3 net profit drops 8.4%

China's short-term money rates fall to two-week low as PBOC injects liquidity

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 06:00 AM
Garage

Equity management platform Qapita bags funding from East Ventures

SINGAPORE-BASED Qapita, a fintech startup that provides software to manage a company's equity, has secured an...

Feb 3, 2021 12:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

[LONDON] BP on Tuesday reported its first loss in at least a decade, taking a US$5.7 billion loss for the year...

Feb 3, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment managers denounced Donald Trump's alleged incitement of insurrection as "a betrayal of...

Feb 2, 2021 11:55 PM
Transport

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

[CHICAGO] Harley-Davidson on Tuesday unveiled a five-year turnaround plan to target low double-digit earnings growth...

Feb 2, 2021 11:50 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street continued its rebound on Tuesday following a chaotic week that pitched individual investors...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for US$1.1b

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for